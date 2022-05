If you are in the market for a professional field recording mixer you might be interested to know that IK Multimedia of this month introduced their new four input mixer in the form of the iRig Pro Quattro I/O which is now available to purchase priced at €350. The mixer offers professional quality with four inputs and two outputs with up to 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and a MEMS mic onboard for instant recording. A deluxe bundle is also available with custom iRig XY stereo mic capsules and complete accessories providing everything you need to start field recording wherever you may be.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO