WASHINGTON - Officials in Washington State have now confirmed eight cases of the highly-contagious avian flu. The latest two come from Okanogan and Whatcom counties. State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant in ensuring there is no farm-to-farm transfer of the virus from infected flocks and to eliminate exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds as much as possible.

OKANOGAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO