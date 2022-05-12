ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harden has a better chance of winning in 1st District

Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
To the editor : Dave Harden is the best choice for the Democratic congressional primary in District 1. Unfortunately, the Maryland delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives has decided to fundraise for a candidate of their own choice — before the July primary has even been run.

Dave Harden is running against Heather Mizeur in the Democratic primary.

For many reasons, he has a much better chance of winning in District 1. First, Harden served overseas negotiating for the U.S. His work with Palestinians and Israelies will translate to facilitating bipartisanship in Congress. He will find practical ways for our government to seek solutions to climate change. His moderate stance is more in tune with the Eastern Shore’s ethos.

I voted for Mizeur when she ran in the gubernatorial primary in 2014, but she performed poorly in that race, especially in the counties on the Shore. In fact, she received fewer than 700 votes in all of Somerset, Dorchester and Caroline counties combined.

Who is the happiest that Mizeur is running? Andy Harris, because he is painting her as an ultraliberal from the D.C. suburb of Takoma Park who wants to raise our taxes.

Sticking their collective nose into the Eastern Shore’s business, Maryland’s congressional Democrats have calculated unwisely. The people of the Eastern Shore don’t like political machines or being told what to do, no matter their party affiliation.

If Mizeur wins by outraising Harden because the delegation has backed her, she will undoubtedly lose in the general election.

A member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, Harris is too extreme. He is a Trump loyalist who voted against honoring the Capitol police who defended against rioters on January 6. He voted against forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection. He has personally funded conspiracy theorists like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. The bipartisan infrastructure act brought millions to the Shore, but Harris voted against it. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the House of Representatives voted to reaffirm its support for NATO, but Harris voted against that, too.

If you’re a Democrat in the 1st District, you already know how far right our six-term representative is. We need to elect someone who can beat him in the general election. Dave Harden has a chance of doing that; Heather Mizeur does not.

Karen Hott

Grasonville

