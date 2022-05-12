ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Council hosts Color Run

By Deborah Griffin For The Enterprise
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSTON - It was sunny with a chance of colorful showers at the Martin County Arts Council’s 5K Color Run in downtown Williamston Saturday.

Community members of all ages trekked through puffy clouds of dry paint for fun and to help raise money for the Arts Council. Money raised will go to children’s programs.

About 45 runners and 30 volunteers turned out for the second annual Color Run.

The first event was in 2019. For the past two years the run had to be canceled due to Covid-19, according to Martin County Arts Council Executive Director Glinda Fox. They plan to hold the event again in 2023.

Next year, Fox said she hopes to have a winner’s category for the youngest runners.

“We noticed this year we had a lot of kids between 8- and 12-years-old. They can’t keep up with the 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds. We are going to look at creating another category for the younger ones because they really tried hard, competing with people twice their age,” she said.

The Color Run is open to both walkers and runners of all ages.

“It is something a little different,” continued Fox. “It is a lot of fun. We would like to make it bigger and better every year. We are still looking for ideas.”

This year they used the online event and ticketing website Eventbrite to register people.

“I don’t know if we would have had as much participation if we hadn’t,” Fox said. “I’d love to have even more people come next year. The volunteers seem to have about as much fun as the participants.”

Each runner received a white T-shirt, which vividly displayed the powdered color showers.

The “paint” is actually chalk, made with dyes approved by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Administration (FD&C and D&C), and cornstarch, which washed off easily.

It was suggested for those with allergies or respiratory problems to wear a face mask before entering the chalk-zones.

Winners took home medals for first, second and third place in four categories – adult male, adult female, youth male and youth female.

Winners and their times are as follows:

Youth males: First, Shane Griffin,19:10; Second, Aren Linsangan, 41:12; Third, Jiro Linsangan, 45:37.

Youth females: First, Briley Bickerstaff, 19:10; Second, Alyssa Roscoe, 25:42; Third, Ivanna Vazquez-Rojas, 26:20.

Adult males: First, Willie Wiggins, 29:16; Second, Roy Lilley, 30:04; Third, Ray Ayers 47:10.

Adult females: First, Jayne Hughes Weeks, 27:27; Second, Sharon Stalls, 29:33; Third, Kim Scott, 31:05.

The run was sponsored by the Martin County Tourism Authority, Roanoke Therapy Services, Matthew Sessoms CDJR, Boyd Agency Insurance, Martin General Hospital, Lilley & Johnson CPAS-PA, and the E. J. Hayes Alumni Association.

For more information visit the Martin County Arts Council’s Facebook page.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.

