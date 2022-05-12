ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Juvenile charged with attempted robbery

By Thadd White Group Editor
JAMESVILLE - A juvenile is facing charges following an attempted robbery of Dollar General.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said officers were called to the store at approximately 4:40 pm. on Sunday, April 24.

When deputies arrived to the Dollar General, which is located on N.C. 171, they were advised an individual wearing a black ski mask had produced a gun and demanded money.

The suspect then got into a physical altercation with a citizen shopping in the store, after which the former fled the store.

Investigation, witness interviews and physical evidence led investigators to develop a 17-year-old suspect. Juvenile petitions were drawn for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and turned over to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice under a secure custody order.

