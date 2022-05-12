ECU tops Duke

All eyes were trained on Duke left fielder RJ Schreck, and none were more curious than East Carolina’s Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

The Pirates’ freshman pounded a ball over the fence in left and slowed to a standstill after watching Schreck leap high above the wall to snag the ball. The ball was in the leather until the outfielder collided with the padding. Schreck looked into his glove and dropped to his knees in disbelief. That reaction was all Jenkins-Cowart needed to celebrate and finish his trot.

Jenkins-Cowart’s two-run home run gave ECU a two-run lead in the seventh, and the bullpen made sure that go-ahead blast stood as the Pirates defeated the Blue Devils, 5-4, on Tuesday in Greenville.

“I knew the wind was blowing and I just flicked one to left field,” Jenkins-Cowart said. “And then I saw him go over the fence and come back and I thought he was going to throw it in to get (Lane) Hoover tagging. Then I saw him go to the ground in shock.

“I knew I hit it well and then he came down and he was all upset. I got to first base and I was standing there waiting. I didn’t want to cross with Hoover.”

ECU coach Cliff Godwin had the same concern from his position on the field in the third-base coaching box.

“I thought he caught it and when he came back over the fence and slammed his glove on the ground I knew he didn’t,” Godwin said. “I was trying to make sure Hoover ran so JC didn’t pass him. That was my biggest concern.”

The two-run lead was the third time ECU (31-18) had a lead in the game as Duke had an answer for the first two. But the Blue Devils didn’t have enough firepower to make up the deficit as the Pirates’ bullpen allowed one run over the final 5.2 innings to finish off their seventh consecutive win.

ECU created plenty of scoring opportunities and had a runner reach base in every inning but out. The Pirates had nine hits, five of which went for extra bases. Jenkins-Cowart, Josh Moylan and Bryson Worrell each had two hits.

Yet the Blue Devils hung around as the Pirates had one of their worst fielding games during their stretch of 17 wins in 22 games. They entered the game with the third-best fielding percentage in the nation (.984), but made three errors and looked out of sorts on an infield single that scored Duke’s first run of the game.

Still, the Pirates were able to hit and pitch over their mistakes to sweep the season series with the Blue Devils.

“We didn’t play good defense but we played really good defense over the course of the year and I’m not worried about it,” Godwin said. “I didn’t think we played our best. I thought we were ready to play, we just didn’t execute defensively, didn’t execute offensively at times, but scrapped, clawed and found a way to win.”

Pirates starter Merritt Beeker allowed two unearned runs and three hits over 3.1 innings. It was his longest outing of the season. The last time Beeker threw more than one inning came on March 9 when he threw a previous season-high of three innings at Radford.

The lefty got some early run support when Worrell put ECU in front twice in the first three innings. Worrell’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead, and his solo home run in the third inning gave ECU a 2-1 lead. The home run was Worrell’s team-leading 10th on the season, and it came after the Pirates went without a long ball in a weekend sweep of Memphis.

The Blue Devils (20-27) tied the score at 1-1 in the third, then took a brief lead in the top of the fourth when they got to reliever Trey Yesavage. The hard-throwing freshman issued a walk, made a throwing error trying to get a runner at the plate and gave up an RBI single as Duke scored twice in the inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Garrett Saylor took over with a pair of runners on base and got the final two outs to end the inning.

Justin Wilcoxen, pinch-hitting for Cam Clonch, ripped an RBI double to tie the score at 3-3 in the bottom half of the fourth. Saylor (4-3) earned the win and didn’t allow a hit over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. It was the first scoreless appearance for Saylor in his past nine outings.

Carter Spivey earned the save.

ECU hosts South Florida this weekend in the first of the final two home conference series to close the regular season.