RHS, BGCS rackets fall short in playoffs

CARY - Riverside High School and Bear Grass Charter School represented Martin County in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tennis tournament last Friday and Saturday in Cary.

Both schools battled stiff competition, but fell short.

The singles draw was represented by Bear Grass senior Ethan Clemmer. Clemmer lost to Owen Jennings (Elkin) 6-1, 6-1.

The doubles draw was represented by Alex Garcia and Krishiv Patel. Garcia and Patel lost to Josh Hanflink and Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) 6-2, 6-4.

Clemmer (Bear Grass) finished eighth in the state in the singles category.

Riverside hasn’t qualified a doubles team since 2015. Garcia and Krishiv proudly represented Riverside and finished eighth in the state after being eliminated by Bishop Mcguinness.

The whole Riverside tennis team qualified for team playoffs to end out the year and was the number two seed overall in the East.

In the first round in the team playoffs riverside defeated Tarboro High School, 5-0. In the second round Riverside defeated Eno River Academy, 6-3. In the third round (Eastern Semi-Finals) Riverside fell in a competitive match against Voyager Academy from Durham, 6-3.

Riverside tennis finished tenth in the state polls for 1A tennis this year.