ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Hope Plantation hosts 9th annual Flea Market

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEUSE_0fbJ1f1J00

There are yard sales, and then there are yard sales.

The 9th annual Hope Plantation Flea Market and Yard Sale falls into the latter category as last Saturday’s setting proved perfect for finding $14 Antique cabinets or a $14,000 Ford pick up truck.

Head chef at Brenda’s Kitchen, Brenda Bond displayed pickles, peaches and other preserves along with a variety of bread loafs and cakes the chef creates herself.

“I make all of these,” Bond said proudly pointing to a packed table of products.

The annual Flea Market is one of the Plantation’s fundraising events throughout the year and also serves as an introduction to those not familiar with David Stone’s Hope Mansion. The bucolic property for the close to 50 vendors, invited attendees to stroll and enjoy the day.

Windsor Farmers Market manager, Frances Bazemore’s booth offered an array of items that would please a child or an electrician. Toy Soldiers, electric light outlets and small appliances were on the table at the ready for purchase.

However, Bazemore’s major concern was the upcoming opening of the Windsor Farmers Market on May 20. Scheduled for the first and third Friday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bazemore is looking for a banner farmers market season.

Jennifer Baldwin of Baldwins Beads was ready for the Mother’s Day rush with a selection of necklaces in a variety of colors and styles. Hand strung by the local artisan, the necklaces were a highlight of the event.

Whether interested in a classic Adirondack Chair, a heavily used front porch rocker or simply a stroll around the property, widely considered one of the finest restorations on the East coast, there was something for everyone.

After Stone’s death, the home fell into serious disrepair when the residents of Bertie County raised funds to restore the mansion.

Nine nature trails and picnic areas are available for public use in the surrounding Hope Forest.

For more information on Hope Plantation and next year’s 10th annual Flea Market and Yard Sale contact Historic Hope Foundation at 252 794 3140.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

People & Places: Cafe Madeleine Bakery in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to Cafe Madeleine is more than just a place to eat. What used to be a tobacco town has transformed is now the home of a unique French bakery. You might think of such a place in New York City, probably not Eastern North Carolina. However, that’s just what […]
FARMVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. DMF implementing new shrimp management measures

— New shrimp management measures will go into effect Sunday, May 15 in North Carolina state waters. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission approved the measures to reduce bycatch and protect habitat with the adoption of the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at its February business meeting. N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy Rawls implemented the new measures by proclamation. These proclamations are available on the DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/proclamations.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
WNCT

Celebration on the Sound starts Thursday night

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Celebration on the Sound is happening for the first time ever.Carteret Community College will host the carnival and concert. It starts Thursday night with lots of fun fair rides.And throughout the weekend country music artists Avery Anna, Parmalee, Randy Houser and Shy […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WITN

Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A plan to make internet access more reliable and affordable for residents is coming to North Carolina. White House officials joined Gov. Roy Cooper in Durham Friday afternoon to announce the Internet for All initiative. The plan not only targets bringing more internet to rural and inner-city areas across the state, but it will also teach people how to navigate an increasingly online world.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors worried about stray dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville are rallying around one stray dog. No one knows how old the dog is or the gender, but they started noticing it after constantly seeing the dog sitting on the corner of Liberty Drive and Cloniger Drive. “He’s been out in storms, rain, heat. We’re all just really […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Picnic Areas#Food Drink#Hope Plantation#Windsor Farmers Market#Toy Soldiers#Baldwins Beads
wunc.org

Food assistance benefits for young children extended through summer in NC

North Carolina will continue to issue food assistance benefits for the state’s youngest children through this summer. The state has been granted an extension for the federal Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program. Beginning next week, extra monthly P-EBT benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will be issued...
POLITICS
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
31
Followers
98
Post
939
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy