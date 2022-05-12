The Bobby Allison win that’s not on his resume...

A few weeks ago, we learned how Richard Petty “lost” what would have been his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in 1959. It happened when his father, Lee, filed a scoring protest after Richard had beaten him in a 150-mile race near Atlanta. After Lee’s protest and scoring recheck, officials reversed that 1-2 finish order. Richard didn’t make much of a fuss, leaving it to time to let things settle down.

In contrast, consider the Cup Series race that Bobby Allison unmistakably and undeniably won in 1971, a victory that still doesn’t appear on his career resume.

It happened like this:

There were times in the early 1970s when NASCAR invited its lower-level Grand American “pony cars” to enter Cup Series races. It happened whenever a dozen or so Cup cars entered a short-track race, leaving the promoter without much to promote. The Mustangs, Camaros, Javelins, Firebirds and Challengers were outclassed on bigger and faster superspeedways, but proved competitive on bullrings where handling was more important than speed. Most importantly, they helped fill the grid and make the local track look better.

Such was the case in August of 1971, when the first combined GA/GN race was run at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. Allison, in a Mustang, led the final 138 laps after Petty led the first 112 from the pole. He easily beat Petty’s “full-sized” Plymouth by three seconds, with Jim Paschal’s Javelin, Buck Baker’s Firebird and Dave Marcis’ Camaro completing the top-five in the 100-mile race. Ten of the 29 entries were Grand American teams, which figured to do well on the flat, quarter-mile paved track.

At the time, Allison’s victory was acknowledged just like his previous 24 had been. There was no scoring dispute, no inspection issues, no dirty driving, no untoward shenanigans … nothing to suggest his trip into Victory Lane wasn’t well-earned. He got the trophy, the winner’s check, kissed the beauty queen and went home happy.

Only later did he learn that Bowman Gray was not listed among his career victories. NASCAR countered that its “invited” GA drivers were told they’d be scored and paid like everyone else, but their actual finish position would not be recognized. A number of GA drivers that night — among them, Dave Marcis and Richard Childress — have said they don’t remember any such agreement.

Over the past 50-plus years Allison has asked NASCAR hierarchy to recognize that missing victory. The response?

“He told me it looked grim,” the 1983 Cup Series champion said of his plea to Bill France Jr. shortly before France died in 2007. “But I hope someday somebody will say, ‘Whoa, wait a minute; this is a true mistake.’ Somebody will say, ‘How can we have a race without an official winner?’ I got the money and the trophy, and I’ve been told the race was in the record book for a year or two, then it wasn’t. How can you have a major race without a winner?”

Several years ago, Allison told motorsports journalist Rick Houston: “I first thought they gave it to Richard, and quite honestly the pope’s not gonna take a win away from him. But if they didn’t give it to Richard, then I won and should get credit. It’s gotta be a personal situation where somebody chose to punish me this way for something I did or said. I feel Bill (France) Jr. made the decision, so I’m disappointed I did something that irritated him that bad.” (Feel free to recognize Allison’s well-known sarcasm).

To make matters worse — and to make NASCAR look worse — Lund won GA/GN combination races at Hickory and North Wilkesboro later that same season. He won only five races lifetime, and the two GN/GA victories are among them.

“I stand with Bobby on this one,” Marcis said several years ago. “What’s good for Tiny should be good for Bobby. I think Bobby should get that win.”

Noted NASCAR historian Buz McKim can’t explain what happened, calling it “one tough situation.” He said a since-deceased NASCAR executive once told him Allison’s car had been disqualified several days after the race. But there’s absolutely no public evidence of that whatsoever. Cars in that era were inspected and cleared in post-race at the track. If Allison’s car was legal on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been disqualified several days later.

“This may be one that will never be settled. It’s still the only NASCAR race without an official winner,” McKim added. (There are no NASCAR officials alive today who can address the issue). Oddly enough, Allison’s 1971 BGS start and resulting top-five and top-10 finishes and laps led are included among his career stats—but not the victory.

With 84 career victories, he and fellow retiree Darrell Waltrip are tied for fourth all-time behind Petty (200), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93). Unless 83-time winner Jimmie Johnson unretires and wins again, it’s unlikely anyone racing today will reach 84. And while Allison hasn’t publicly made it personal, he desperately wants to pass Waltrip, 85-84. It would be a well-deserved tribute for NASCAR to give the ailing 84-year-old Hall of Fame superstar something to enjoy while he still can.

A few years ago, the (then) Dixie Chicks sang famously: “They say … time heals everything … but I’m still waiting.”

So is Bobby Allison.

Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He’s the stock car editor forwww.autoweek.com and is finishing 50 First Victories, his 13th NASCAR book. He’s in Newport News, Virginia, at omanoran123@gmail.com .