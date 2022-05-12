ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Bobby Allison win that’s not on his resume...

By Al Pearce Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

A few weeks ago, we learned how Richard Petty “lost” what would have been his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in 1959. It happened when his father, Lee, filed a scoring protest after Richard had beaten him in a 150-mile race near Atlanta. After Lee’s protest and scoring recheck, officials reversed that 1-2 finish order. Richard didn’t make much of a fuss, leaving it to time to let things settle down.

In contrast, consider the Cup Series race that Bobby Allison unmistakably and undeniably won in 1971, a victory that still doesn’t appear on his career resume.

It happened like this:

There were times in the early 1970s when NASCAR invited its lower-level Grand American “pony cars” to enter Cup Series races. It happened whenever a dozen or so Cup cars entered a short-track race, leaving the promoter without much to promote. The Mustangs, Camaros, Javelins, Firebirds and Challengers were outclassed on bigger and faster superspeedways, but proved competitive on bullrings where handling was more important than speed. Most importantly, they helped fill the grid and make the local track look better.

Such was the case in August of 1971, when the first combined GA/GN race was run at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. Allison, in a Mustang, led the final 138 laps after Petty led the first 112 from the pole. He easily beat Petty’s “full-sized” Plymouth by three seconds, with Jim Paschal’s Javelin, Buck Baker’s Firebird and Dave Marcis’ Camaro completing the top-five in the 100-mile race. Ten of the 29 entries were Grand American teams, which figured to do well on the flat, quarter-mile paved track.

At the time, Allison’s victory was acknowledged just like his previous 24 had been. There was no scoring dispute, no inspection issues, no dirty driving, no untoward shenanigans … nothing to suggest his trip into Victory Lane wasn’t well-earned. He got the trophy, the winner’s check, kissed the beauty queen and went home happy.

Only later did he learn that Bowman Gray was not listed among his career victories. NASCAR countered that its “invited” GA drivers were told they’d be scored and paid like everyone else, but their actual finish position would not be recognized. A number of GA drivers that night — among them, Dave Marcis and Richard Childress — have said they don’t remember any such agreement.

Over the past 50-plus years Allison has asked NASCAR hierarchy to recognize that missing victory. The response?

“He told me it looked grim,” the 1983 Cup Series champion said of his plea to Bill France Jr. shortly before France died in 2007. “But I hope someday somebody will say, ‘Whoa, wait a minute; this is a true mistake.’ Somebody will say, ‘How can we have a race without an official winner?’ I got the money and the trophy, and I’ve been told the race was in the record book for a year or two, then it wasn’t. How can you have a major race without a winner?”

Several years ago, Allison told motorsports journalist Rick Houston: “I first thought they gave it to Richard, and quite honestly the pope’s not gonna take a win away from him. But if they didn’t give it to Richard, then I won and should get credit. It’s gotta be a personal situation where somebody chose to punish me this way for something I did or said. I feel Bill (France) Jr. made the decision, so I’m disappointed I did something that irritated him that bad.” (Feel free to recognize Allison’s well-known sarcasm).

To make matters worse — and to make NASCAR look worse — Lund won GA/GN combination races at Hickory and North Wilkesboro later that same season. He won only five races lifetime, and the two GN/GA victories are among them.

“I stand with Bobby on this one,” Marcis said several years ago. “What’s good for Tiny should be good for Bobby. I think Bobby should get that win.”

Noted NASCAR historian Buz McKim can’t explain what happened, calling it “one tough situation.” He said a since-deceased NASCAR executive once told him Allison’s car had been disqualified several days after the race. But there’s absolutely no public evidence of that whatsoever. Cars in that era were inspected and cleared in post-race at the track. If Allison’s car was legal on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been disqualified several days later.

“This may be one that will never be settled. It’s still the only NASCAR race without an official winner,” McKim added. (There are no NASCAR officials alive today who can address the issue). Oddly enough, Allison’s 1971 BGS start and resulting top-five and top-10 finishes and laps led are included among his career stats—but not the victory.

With 84 career victories, he and fellow retiree Darrell Waltrip are tied for fourth all-time behind Petty (200), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93). Unless 83-time winner Jimmie Johnson unretires and wins again, it’s unlikely anyone racing today will reach 84. And while Allison hasn’t publicly made it personal, he desperately wants to pass Waltrip, 85-84. It would be a well-deserved tribute for NASCAR to give the ailing 84-year-old Hall of Fame superstar something to enjoy while he still can.

A few years ago, the (then) Dixie Chicks sang famously: “They say … time heals everything … but I’m still waiting.”

So is Bobby Allison.

Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He’s the stock car editor forwww.autoweek.com and is finishing 50 First Victories, his 13th NASCAR book. He’s in Newport News, Virginia, at omanoran123@gmail.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
NBC Sports

Appeals panel overturns Matt Crafton’s Darlington disqualification

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturned a disqualification issued to Matt Crafton on Thursday following his fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 6. Crafton’s No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota was disqualified after NASCAR officials deemed the vehicle was too low in the front, violating Section 14.17.3.2.1.2.A Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states the truck must measure at a minimum height of 5.5 inches. The team was stripped of its fifth-place finish and stage points and was credited with last place.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Hendrick Motorsports Is Looking to Continue Its Historic Run When NASCAR Heads to Kansas

Kansas Speedway is a relatively new race track on the NASCAR schedule, having hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 2001, which Jeff Gordon won on the way to his fourth — and final — Cup title. Since then, the Kansas City, Kansas track has been the site of several memorable moments, from Joey Logano’s feud-causing win over Matt Kenseth at the 2015 Hollywood Casino 400 to Aric Almirola’s terrifying wreck at the Go Bowling 400.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Darrell Waltrip
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Bobby Allison
Person
Bill France Jr.
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Racing News

Matt Crafton wins appeal of NASCAR disqualification

Matt Crafton was disqualified in post-race inspection at Darlington Raceway. It’s something like a shooting star moment. It’s not very often that a penalty is overturned but in this case, ThorsSport Racing has won their appeal. Last Friday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded under the lights in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, SC
Racing News

Kansas Race Results: May 14, 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)

Today, the ARCA Menards Series unloads in Kansas City, Kansas. The 1.5-mile track is set to open the triple-header race weekend with the Dutch Boy 150. View Kansas Speedway results for the ARCA Menards Series below. Kansas Speedway Menu. ARCA: Race. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Click...
KANSAS CITY, KS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Will Darlington finish change how drivers race on big tracks?

Three times in the last seven Cup races, contact among the leaders in the final laps changed who won. Joey Logano’s shove, which knocked William Byron out of the lead and into the wall last weekend at Darlington Raceway, was different. Previous duels at the end of races were at short tracks or a road course, not an oval more than 1 mile in length.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Grand American#Mustangs#Camaros#Ga
Autoweek.com

IndyCar Results and More: No Raining on Colton Herta's Victory Party at Indy Road Course

To borrow a line from an old Rolling Stones song, time was on Colton Herta’s side in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The race was originally scheduled for 85 laps, but due to ongoing issues with rain, Herta was declared the winner after just 75 laps when Juan Pablo Montoya made contact with a retaining wall, bringing out a full-course yellow caution that also led to the two-hour race window being reached.
MOTORSPORTS
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
31
Followers
98
Post
939
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy