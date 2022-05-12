Out & About: Week of May 12, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com . All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

May 13

Four Beats for Pleasure Gaited Horse Show

WILLIAMSTON - The Four Beats for Pleasure Gaited Horse Show will be from 5 – 10 p.m. on Friday May 13, from 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 and from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sunday May 15 at the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center.

The show is free admission for spectators.

Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is located at 2900 NC-125 in Williamston

For more details about the show visit www.fourbeatsforpleasure.com or call (919) 255-0429.

May 15

American Red Cross Blood Drive

JAMESVILLE - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 12 – 4:30 p.m. on Sunday May 15 at the Jamesville Fire Department and EMS.

Jamesville Fire Department and EMS is located at 1035 Hayes St. Jamesville.

May 16

American Red Cross Blood Drive

WILLIAMSTON – The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m Monday May 16 at the Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School.

The Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. Williamston.

May 18

Community Book Club meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Community Book Club will meet at noon on Wednesday, May 18 at the Martin Community College Library.

Martin Community College Librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

The meeting will take place in the conference room.

The book club is free and open to the public.

Martin Community College Library is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

May 19

Firefighting Equipment Display

WILLIAMSTON - The Firefighting Equipment Display will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Martin Memorial Library.

In honor of National Wildfire Prevention Month the equipment will be set up for people to explore what is used to prevent wildfires in Martin County.

The equipment will be set up in the shade trees located beside the library.

The display is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

May 25

AM Book Club meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Am Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Martin Memorial Library.

Library Assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger.

The meeting will take place in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room in the library. Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.

The book club is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

May 31

Adult Acrylic Painting Class

WILLIAMSTON - The Adult Acrylic Painting Class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at the Martin Memorial Library.

Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint with acrylics on canvas.

The class will take place in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room in the Martin Memorial Library.

Instruction is free and participants have to bring their own supplies.

Registration is required and is limited. Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON - Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Meeting

FARM LIFE - Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON - The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.