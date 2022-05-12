Down but not out: Months after a fluke injury derailed his senior season, Aiden McMahon is finding silver linings in the opportunities given to him while off the field

Ask anybody about Aiden McMahon and the conversation won’t go long without hearing about his toughness. Not just physical toughness, like that needed to be a linebacker on the Maple Grove football team, a defenseman on the hockey squad, or an infielder for the baseball team. But mental toughness, like that needed to encourage a group of boys facing adversity on or off the field of play.

Little did McMahon know that in this his senior season, he needed to summon up all that toughness for his greatest test yet. On Oct. 8, Maple Grove’s football squad hosted perennial contender and third-ranked Wayzata on Homecoming night. McMahon was a captain of a defense known for its chemistry, filled with several seniors in the front seven.

This night, the Crimson defense was shutting down Wayzata, holding them to three points the entire evening. After a Maple Grove score in the second half, with the crowd rocking, the special teams unit came on the field to field the kickoff, including McMahon.

As the pigskin flew end over end into the night sky, the Trojans’ return team came running full speed toward the Crimson. McMahon, as he does often, tracked the returner. With his eyes on the Trojan, McMahon saw the returner cut back, and did the same.

As he planted, his right knee gave out and he collapsed on the turf. With the raucous crowd now suddenly silent, McMahon laid on the ground, initially feeling a weird sensation on the knee thanks to the pumping adrenaline. As time went on, the sensation turned into pain. Lots of pain.

His mom, Teresa, sitting just below the press box, and dad, Kendel, perched inside the box, thought something was immediately wrong. “He’s a pretty tough kid and he usually pops up when he’s hurt so when he didn’t get up…we kind of knew right away,” Teresa said. Rarely does an injury affect McMahon, and if it does, he scarcely shows the pain.

One time in youth football, Kendel, who was Aiden’s coach from kindergarten through eighth grade, put Aiden back in a game not knowing he had a broken arm.

“His toughness was something that commanded respect,” Lombardi said. “He was the last guy we thought would get hurt. You just assumed Aiden would be there.”

As a three-year varsity football player, McMahon bounced around from being a fullback his sophomore to a linebacker his final two seasons. Playing with nicks and bruises was common practice for McMahon. In fact, he initiated the bruising most of the time by launching players out of bounds on tackles.

“Aiden is a hard worker and an aggressive, tough kid,” Kendel said. “He always goes 100%. He is a nice kid when he doesn’t have his helmet on. But when he does, it is totally different.”

Twin Cities Orthopedic surgeon and team doctor Ryan Hess happened to be on the field that night and was the first on the field to tend to McMahon. After the game when the adrenaline wore off and more tests were conducted, Hess gave the disappointing news: It is most likely a torn ACL. “I was pretty overwhelmed with emotions,” McMahon said. “Those three sports (football, hockey, baseball)...that is pretty much my whole life. That being taken away in one fluke play was hard for me to comprehend.”

Beginning the rehab

Maybe more than the physical toughness, McMahon was strong mentally as well. And that mental toughness was put to the test during his rehab process. McMahon did official tests to confirm what Hess and other doctors thought: a torn ACL and meniscus. “There were a lot of tears from all of us,” Teresa said.

Hess got McMahon in for surgery the next Thursday and the following Monday began the grueling process of physical therapy.

He could have chosen to sulk and feel sorry for himself. However, McMahon turned life’s curveball into an opportunity: coaching. “I wanted to find a way to still lead as much as I could,” McMahon said.

During practices and film sessions, McMahon worked closely with his replacement, senior Kiers Brevik, and helped him with formations and reads, like where to get his eyes on the field.

“Seeing Kiers succeed on the field was a really fun thing for me to watch,” McMahon said. He may have substituted the crimson-colored helmet and pads for sweatshirt and crutches on Friday nights, but he was as integral as ever for a team that eventually made it to the state semifinal and championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Aiden allowed our staff to have an extra coach,” Lombardi said. “He was still a part of that huddle…he never left it. He prepared each week like he was in the game.”

But as much as he helped prepare the team, nothing compared to stepping on the field with his brothers. On the team bus before playing Eden Prairie in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, the excitement was palpable. After everyone filed out of the bus, only McMahon and Lombardi remained. Lombardi came up to McMahon, put his arm around him, and said, ‘I love you.’ They both broke down in tears. “He told me, ‘I would do anything to be out there to be with the team,’” Lombardi said.

Strength in numbers

Fellow football captain Cade Cook has known McMahon since they began playing football together in ninth grade. “We knew that kid was going to be special,” Cook said of McMahon, who he called a natural-born leader. “He is one of the most competitive people I know.”

By junior year, Cook, McMahon, and fellow defensive starters Sawyer Skanson and Mason South developed a friendship that can only be described as a brotherhood. Whether it was watching film, having pizza parties, playing basketball, or watching Thursday Night Football, they did everything together. So when McMahon laid on the turf that fateful night against Wayzata, holding his knee in agony, his gridiron brothers felt the pain as well. “All of our hearts dropped,” Cook said. “I’ve never seen him in that much pain. We knew it was serious.”

When the game ended, Cook was on the field celebrating with teammates and friends but also looking for McMahon. Eventually, he found Skanson huddled with McMahon underneath the bleachers, crying as they embraced. “We were broken for Aiden,” Cook said.

Since his recovery process has started, Cook and countless other players, coaches, friends, and family have texted McMahon to check in and see how he is doing, offering encouraging words of support.

“That helped me keep a level-headed mindset on the recovery process…Knowing that people care how I’m doing mentally and physically ” McMahon said.

During football season, McMahon was on the sidelines every game. But when the calendar turned to hockey season, he was less involved due to more regular physical therapy sessions. “That time away from the hockey team was extremely tough for me,” McMahon said. “Just knowing that your team gets to play hockey after school when you have to go to therapy was one of the toughest things I had to do and endure every day. Going into it, I thought the rehab process would be just me against the recovery, but I felt like I was getting a boost from my coaches and teammates. And my parents were always there, 24-7. I don’t know where I would be without them.”

“There is so much support from everybody…his coaches, players, and friends,” Teresa said. “It is a pretty tight-knit group.”

Maple Grove boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland had conversations with McMahon a few days after McMahon’s injury. “I told him, ‘you’re still going to have a big impact on the team,’” Bergland said. Working with assistant coach Andy Hedlund, McMahon assumed the role of player-coach, offering insight to coaches at practices and providing tips for the defensemen.

“He could see things us coaches didn’t see,” Bergland said. “It is almost like he’s a little bit of a sensei…like a Yoda. He is wise beyond his years.”

As with the football team, McMahon proved to be a crucial part of the hockey squad, even though he logged zero ice minutes all season as Maple Grove made it to the championship game. “He had a huge impact on our teams,” Skanson, who was teammates with McMahon on the football and hockey teams, said.

Once hockey season ended, the three-sport athlete set his sights on the final campaign for his high school career: baseball. Voted a captain by his peers, McMahon, a two-year varsity player, has been able to attend nearly every practice and game, and you guessed it, serves as a player-coach in the dugout.

“Aiden is the emotional leader,” baseball head coach Jeff Peterson said. “He understands that he can be just as valuable not playing. He knows how to get guys going. It’s almost like having another coach in the dugout.”

On May 6, McMahon, ahead of schedule in his recovery, hit a milestone in his road back. He took the baseball field for the first time this season, pitching five innings of relief and recording the win in Maple Grove’s 6-3 victory over Little Falls, a welcome sight for his skipper.

“When you make a kid, you try to mold him to be like Aiden,” Peterson said. “When you put him on the field. It amplifies his leadership ability.”

Growth in the pain

During these past six months of mental and physical challenges, McMahon said he has grown more as a person than in the previous 18 years of life. And in the middle of that growth is a renewed sense of gratitude for the things he has previously taken for granted.

“You never know when something you love is going to get taken away from you,” he said. “God has given me a lot of skills I wasn’t necessarily grateful for. Looking back on it, being able to play the sports I love… I’m extremely grateful for that. Moving forward, I will cherish every moment I can because you never know when something fluky like an injury is going to happen.”

It is like several coaches told him: “A minor setback for a major comeback.” In that spirit, McMahon has his eyes set on playing college football in the fall but has not made an official decision as to where that might be.

On a cold and blustery Oct. 15th evening, parents and athletes of the Maple Grove football team lined the home sidelines for a pregame Senior Night ceremony. Each senior, dressed in their home Crimson uniform, walked to the intersection of the sideline and 25-yard line for a photo with their parents or family in attendance. One day earlier, Aiden McMahon went into Twin City Orthopedics for ACL surgery but was in attendance that Friday night. He wouldn’t miss the chance to be with his team.

When it was his turn to pose with his family, McMahon hopped out of the wheelchair, took a pair of crutches, and stood up for the photo. Holding his emotions together all night, McMahon broke down when he saw Teresa and Kendel become emotional.

Backed with the love and support from friends and family, as well as mental and physical fortitude, when McMahon rose from that wheelchair it didn’t mark the end of a chapter, but rather a new beginning.

“The main thing we told Aiden was that even in the hardest times, you have a huge family that is around you that loves you,” Lombardi said. “If there is someone in this world who can handle this and come back stronger, it will be him.”