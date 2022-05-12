Wiita led charge to create at least 4 election districts, not 2

When Jeff Wiita’s first child was born, it left the then-Elk River man feeling he should get more involved civically, and he did.

Although he ran unsuccessfully for the Elk River Area School Board, he ultimately left his mark on the Elk River Area School District with a petition in 1996 to create election districts. It was an effort which he says the School Board short-circuited with its handling of the public’s wishes for a more representative government.

His crusade began about the time his oldest daughter was about to start kindergarten. The accountant who has worked in the state auditor’s office discovered the statute that allowed for a resident to petition a school district for the creation of election districts.

Wiita, who now lives in Florida, told the Star News earlier this week he had grown frustrated with the bickering going on across the school district, and a lack of action to effectively address enrollment challenges and class sizes that had ballooned.

He told Elk River Rotarians in 1996 he launched the effort to avoid a situation of having four board members from one particular part of the school district. At the time there were four members on the School Board from Rogers.

“My oldest daughter (who is now 31 years old) was starting kindergarten, and there had been nothing but fighting in the school district about ... where the next school would be built and ... if there would be another high school built or just one big one in Elk River,” he said. “The student population in the classroom was growing because of this fight that was going on. It got to the point where I thought, ‘I’m not going to put my daughter in this classroom. It’s way too big. There were not enough teachers.’”

He went to his neighbors and asked if they would sign a petition to put the creation of election districts to a vote of the public. He got the necessary number of signatures (10 percent of the vote in the previous election) and he submitted the petition to the School Board in January 1996.

On Sept. 10, 1996, the Elk River Area School Board acted to call a special election.

But here’s where Wiita says the board short-circuited the effort.

It decided the public’s vote for the affirmative would establish two election districts, with one seat per district and five seats at large. The petitioners wanted at least four election districts.

Two was the bare minimum of election districts it would have to create by law if the measure was approved. It could have called for more, but board members muted the potential impact of the vote by presenting a plan to the voters calling for five at-large seats and two districts on Nov. 5, 1996.

The motion passed by a vote of 7,871 to 5,623. Also approved was a referendum to build middle schools simultaneously in Rogers and Zimmerman.

The election districts were phased in over four years.

Most offensive to Wiita, he said, was when he was asked by a board member before the vote if he would withdraw his petition — after the board had decided it would limit the number of election districts to two. He said he declined.

“This wasn’t my petition by then,” he said. “I had a lot of people sign the petition. It was our petition. I was not going to withdraw the petition, because I would have to consult everyone who signed the petition to see if that’s where they want to go with it.”

Wiita said he and people he sought to sign the petition believed that election districts would provide a more representative form of government, one that would be more responsive to the needs of constituents.

“I am not against at-large representation,” he said. “I just think representation at the individual level makes it better. There’s a long story about why we have two houses here in the Legislature and why Congress has two houses, but I don’t want to get into that. I just wanted to get into the fact that there is a good purpose to have representation at the individual level.”

He said this past week he would have liked the school district to choose five election districts and only leave two at-large seats.

“That would have been ideal,” he said. “It would have looked real nice. The smaller districts would have more fidelity with the people in their area. I think there would be a little more cooperation.”

Wiita said the most important thing the United States has is the electoral college. Without it, no one would ever go and campaign in Iowa, he said.

“They would be campaigning in New York, California, Texas and Florida,” he added. “That’s why we have to break it out.

“As for the School Board, everybody might say they have the whole district in mind. That wasn’t the case in 1996.”

Wiita moved with his wife to Minnetonka in about 2000 and this past year to Florida. He still comes back to the area to visit their oldest daughter and her family. Their youngest daughter lives in London, but is coming back to the United States soon.

Meanwhile, the local School Board will consider whether to do away with election districts entirely. (See other story.)

Jim Boyle is the editor of the Elk River Star News