ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California ban on selling semi-automatic guns to young adults overturned

By DAVID MCNEW
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Nbjb_0fbJ1OD400
A state-wide California ban on those under the age of 21 owning handguns remains in effect /AFP

California's ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under the age of 21 violates the country's constitution, a US federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

California has in recent years passed several laws tightening the regulation of firearms, which, according to recently released federal data, were linked to more than 45,000 deaths nationwide in 2020.

Buyers under 21 years old are already prohibited from purchasing handguns in California, but a new law that went into effect on July 1, 2021 added a prohibition on the sale of semi-automatic weapons.

That new law was challenged by several individuals and groups lobbying for gun ownership rights, and the case has been working its way through the courts.

By a two-to-one vote, judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law violated the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which says that Americans have a right to "keep and bear arms."

"America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," wrote Judge Ryan Nelson, referring to America's war for independence almost 250 years ago.

"Today, we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms," added Nelson, who was nominated to the court by former president Donald Trump.

The appellate court's decision does not impact California's ban on the sale of handguns to those under 21, which is also the legal age at which individuals are allowed to purchase alcohol throughout the United States.

According to Small Arms Survey, there were approximately 393 million firearms in civilian possession in the United States as of 2017, or more than one per person.

Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings and a nationwide wave of gun violence, several initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to enact their own restrictions.

Comments / 17

rick boyer
2d ago

Wow! Finally an official living up to an oath. Now get rid of the unconstitutional gun laws implemented to prevent people from exercising their rights. Take note NY

Reply(6)
7
Related
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
POLITICS
Gephardt Daily

AGs from 17 Republican states, including Utah, file suit against California EPA

May 14 (UPI) — The attorneys general in 17 Republican states, including Utah, have filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for allowing California a waiver to set its own car emission standards. The lawsuit claims that Michael Regan, the agency’s administrator, violated a doctrine in the U.S....
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The US Sun

Warning over ‘summer of violence’ with kids pressured to carry guns in US warzones after shooting deaths hit record high

THERE are fears that this summer will bring wild west-like gun violence in US cities where even good kids feel pressure to carry guns. This feeling of an impending storm follows Monday's CDC analysis of shooting deaths during the pandemic, which reached levels America hasn't seen since 1968 and disproportionately impacted black men.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mississippi governor defends law forcing incest survivors to carry babies to term: ‘It’s less than 1%’

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has defended a state law that forces women and girls impregnated through incest to carry their babies to term.“Why is it acceptable in your state to force girls who are victims of incest to carry those children to term?” Mr Reeves was asked in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.The governor answered by saying Mississippi had “a trigger law in place” that was passed in 2007, something that would come into effect if the Roe v Wade ruling gets overturned by the US Supreme Court.When Tapper asked the governor to “explain why” there...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Us Congress#Us Constitution#Second Amendment#Americans
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The Brazilification of California

California, those funky Spenglerians the Red Hot Chili Peppers noted, is “the final location” of Western civilization. True, you can go no further west, but that hasn’t stopped California from going south. What happens after the golden decades of Californication?. Brazilification. This is not the title of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Court rules California’s ban on under-21 gun sales is unconstitutional

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. On Wednesday, a U.S. court of appeals ruled that a California law prohibiting the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy