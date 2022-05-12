Commissioners approve D.F. Walker renovation bids

Chowan County leaders tackled a bevy of items during the first regular work session of the month on May 2, including a bid to renovate the old D.F. Walker School and the declaration of two properties as surplus.

The old D.F. Walker, on Oakum Street in Edenton, has been the subject of numerous discussions and votes over the last year.

The board recently received three bids to renovate the upstairs of the building in preparation for occupancy to increase.

A.R. Chesson Construction, American Builders Inc. and Burney and Burney Construction Inc. all submitted bids for consideration.

A.R. Chesson’s base bid would cost $2,197,000 for renovation. American Builders’ bid would cost $4,347,700. Burney and Burney’s bid would cost $2,500,000.

Bids were closed for the project on April 19.

Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard recommended that the board pursue a deal with A.R. Chesson, seeing as their offer made them the apparent low-bidder.

The total cost to the board for the project will come out around $2,555,850, which includes both the fees from A.R. Chesson and a contingency. More funds may be provided by the school board, Howard said.

Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked who the contractor was for the Boys and Girls Club renovation – which took place in the downstairs of the same building. Howard told him it was also A.R. Chesson.

There will be three phases to this project, with this bid process initiating the first, which could include HVAC work and rewiring.

McLaughlin made a motion to accept the bid with A.R. Chesson. The motion passed without dissent.

McLaughlin later made a motion to accept the processing of a financing agreement for the project, which also passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, two properties in Chowan County will be headed to sale via upset bids following a unanimous vote to declare them as surplus.

Properties at 225 Willow Drive and 213 West Gale Street did not sell during the foreclosure process, according to County Clerk Susanne Stallings. Stallings received foreclosure deeds for both properties, informing the board that they need to declare both as surplus so they will go into the next phase to be sold.

The Willow Drive property is in Cape Colony, while the West Gale Street property is in Edenton town limits.

Following a motion from McLaughlin to move both properties to surplus, the board unified in agreement.

Other business conducted by the board included:

• The Board of Equalization and Review convened to hear the status of property appraisal appeals from Tax Administrator Melissa Radke. A total of 424 appeals were made countywide. Of those, 259 are to be worked on, six are awaiting taxpayer information, 17 letters are to be written and mailed, 82 letters await responses, 47 letters received have been agreed, 13 letters received have disagreed.

• The board held a public hearing to consider financing for the Old D.F. Walker project. No members of the public spoke. Staff were tasked to come up with an agreement not to exceed $2,555,850 per the advice of their attorney.

• The board unanimously approved (Dr. Ellis Lawrence motion) to approve the Public School Building Repair and Renovation Fund (PSBRRF) funds allocated to Chowan County to be used to upgrade infrastructure at Edenton-Chowan Schools. The amount will be $300,000 for the current year and $500,000 for next year.

• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) to accept a pre-application for a grant for the Register of Deeds office in the amount of $2,000. The county will have to match $2,000. There is around $18,000 available in capital outlay for the Register of Deeds to provide matching funds.

• The board unanimously approved (Ron Cummings motion) to approve a capital request for two capital projects at the Edenton COA campus. Roof work will be done by The Davis Company for $98,820. Wayfinding signage will be installed by Capital Sign Solutions for $36,908.97. The COA capital outlay fund currently has a balance of $313,552.23.

• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) a Resolution of Support for the Mid-Currituck Bridge upon request by the town of Southern Shores. The bridge, which will link mainland Currituck County with Corolla, will be a seven-mile toll bridge with an estimated price tag of $500 million. A construction date is unknown, but the project has been controversial over its potential impacts to Corolla and local wetlands. The purpose of the bridge is to alleviate evacuation and summertime traffic on the Wright Brothers Memorial Bridge and through the towns of Duck and Southern Shores.

• The board unanimously approved (Alex Kehayes motion) a proclamation for Vidant Chowan Hospital’s 75th anniversary.

• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) three budget amendments. The first for $6,500 for additional tree removals for the Northern Chowan Community Center tennis court repairs, the second for $600,000 for American Rescue Plan Funds obligated for broadband and grant matches, and the third for $1,684.62 to include insurance proceeds for hail damage to a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

