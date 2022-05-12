Viking Pride: 246 turn tassels at ECSU commencement

Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon urged the school’s graduates Saturday to become ambassadors for the university.

ECSU conferred 246 degrees at the school’s 174th commencement ceremony before a capacity crowd at the Robert L. Vaughan Center.

“I encourage you to tell our story knowing your story,” Dixon said. “Share your Viking experience with someone where they can be inspired to sit where you sit now at the threshold of great opportunities. You will be successful and I urge you to make a difference.’’

Dixon also noted that the school’s graduation ceremony was being held on Mother’s Day weekend.

“It is fitting that our graduates pause to celebrate mothers and all those who have been motherly to you,” Dixon said.

Elizabeth City residents Achaunti Hayward and Savannah Hess shared the prestigious Bearer of the Mace award which is given to the graduate with the highest cumulative grade-point average who entered ECSU as a freshman.

Tiffany Packard, of Southern Shores, was awarded the Bearer of the Shield which is given to a transfer student with the highest grade-point average.

Hayward, who earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology, said she was following in the footsteps of her grandmother and mother, both of whom graduated from ECSU. Hayward’s mother, Towanniah Morris, works in the university’s financial aid office.

“It was pretty much a given that I would go to school here at ECSU,” Hayward said.

While a student, Hayward worked with the school’s Trio program and has been hired by the organization to continue that work. Trio is a federally funded college program that helps motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds who are pursuing a college degree.

“Being part of the Trio program, mentoring and tutoring other students to make sure they can attain academic success, is something that I will remember most as a student,” Hayward said. “I actually landed a job in the Trio and I will be able to continue that. I also plan to start graduate school in the spring.”

Hess has cerebral palsy and was accepted to several other schools, including UNC-Chapel Hill, but ultimately attended ECSU because it made all the accommodations needed for her to attend college.

Hess, a 2018 Northeastern High graduate, received a degree in English and said getting her diploma was bittersweet.

“My diploma is the result of years of hard work and dedication, but it is also a symbol of change,” Hess said. “During the past three and a half years, I have met and interacted with some amazing people, both professors and classmates. These people have taught me things not only about my field, but also about myself. While I plan on staying in contact with them, I know it won’t be the same. Change is inevitable and beautiful, but also evokes uncertainty as we venture into the unknown.”

Hess said she will now work toward getting her teaching credentials and also plans to get a master’s degree. Hess said the English and Digital Media Department at ECSU served her well.

“I knew that being in a smaller department would give professors the opportunity to create working relationships with each student, which would enrich each student’s learning as well as their network,” Hess said. “Now that I have graduated, I am starting to look for and apply for jobs.”

Packard received a bachelor’s degree in social work. The wife and mother of three will soon begin hitting the books again.

“I’m going into social work and next week I am moving to start in the master’s degree program at UNC-Chapel Hill,” Packard said. “I’m super excited.”

Packard took a “20-year” break in her journey for a college degree and said her husband, Ben, and their children have been her “biggest cheerleaders.”

“They have been amazing,” Packard said. “After I get my master’s degree, I really want to work with children and teenagers, especially with the population that has been in the foster care system.”

Commencement speaker Nahum Jeannot told graduates that one of the keys to success is to keep moving forward to achieve life goals.

Jeannot is the founder of GoOats and is currently the “Chief Oatmeal Officer” of the company. GoOats manufactures different varieties of Oatmeal in-a-ball that people can have for a quick breakfast meal. A former contestant on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank,” Jeannot also served as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow during Viking Entrepreneurship Week on the ECSU campus April 4-9.

Jeannot said entrepreneurship like other life goals always starts with an idea and is followed by actions.

“You never really know what the end result is going to be,” Jeannot said. “You take some steps and stumble and try and figure it out along the way. Regardless of what is going on you keep moving forward.”

Prior to Saturday’s commencement, graduates Marissa Brown and Jordan Hathaway were commissioned as U.S. Army 2nd lieutenants during a pinning ceremony on Friday. The pair reaffirmed their oath of office during commencement exercises Saturday. Brown will serve as a transportation corps officer in the Army Reserve while Hathaway will serve as an active duty military police corps officer.

ECSU also awarded honorary doctorate degrees Saturday to state Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger and to Dr. Jeanette Evans. Berger was instrumental in implementing the N.C. Promise program that reduced student tuition cost to $500 per semester at three UNC System institutions, including ECSU. Evans is an ECSU graduate and an active officer and member of the ECSU National Alumni Association.