Dr. Sasscer offers monthly report...

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer presented his monthly superintendent’s report before the Chowan County Board of Education on April 3.

Dr. Sasscer’s report read as follows:

This week we joyfully celebrate our teachers and staff. Simply, our teachers are amazing. Their

commitment to care for every single student has shined throughout their response to the global pandemic.

They have made significant sacrifices to keep our doors open, cover vacancies, learn how to deliver instruction remotely, reteach how to do school, and, most importantly, maintain relationships. I am so proud of their intentionality to protect the well-being of our school family.

What do we see because of our teachers? Whether on fishing piers, field days, ball fields, or plays, our students’ smiles are big! Our students are experiencing the full wonder of school and are growing! Please join us this week in thanking teachers and staff for pouring their hearts into the lives of others and leaving a lasting legacy. The gift they give is truly appreciated!

It’s people who make a difference, and because of the dedication of this Board and the Board of County Commissioners, the high school project secured an additional $25 million last Tuesday.

In total, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant has awarded our community $40 million with no strings attached and no burden to the taxpayer. These funds are a historic contribution to the future of our children. Thank you, the Board of Education, for your unwavering vision and resolve to make this dream a reality.

On May 25th, a joint committee of the Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners will convene to discuss a final budget with combined grant funds and a $35 million USDA loan.

I am pleased to share that, last night, the Board of County Commissioners approved our plan to upgrade our communication system to VOIP phones. They also accepted the bid of A.R. Chesson to perform the renovation of the “Old D.F. Walker” second floor to include a new entrance and elevator. This new space will be used to transition the high school staff and students off-site during construction. Finally, they approved financing for the project up to approximately $2.5 million.

On April 13th and 27th, M.B. Kahn, LS3P and I met with the high school staff to collect their suggestions on how to make our transition seamless. We also hosted two parent meetings last week to share information and gather suggestions.

Our team has begun working on the logistical plan for our move and will share with staff and our families in June.

Last week, district and school staff participated in a two-day threat assessment training with Dr. Amy James, a clinical and forensic psychologist, to maximize our ability to keep our schools safe. This valuable experience provided an in-depth review of recent cases and criteria to sharpen our decision-making and response to threats. Dr. James commended our staff for recognizing the importance of school threat assessment and management as a prevention and management tool that compliments the active shooter training that is required.

Finally, I would like to share a highlight of our strategic plan. It is our aim to grow student voice and ownership in our school community. I was thrilled this morning when my son, Luke, presented to me three notes from his classmates with improvement suggestions.

First, a student asked to wear PJs on Mondays and Wednesdays because those days are gloomy and PJs would bring cheer. Second, a student asked to have banana bread every Tuesday because it is sweet, yummy and healthy. Lastly, a student requested for every teacher to be able to wear jeans when they want because they like them and they are stylish.

I love that our students feel empowered to share. For every student here tonight or listening/reading at home, please continue to use your voice to share your vision and your desires for your experience in school!