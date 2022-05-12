Ambrosio-Reyes named to school board

Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes, a sophomore at John A. Holmes High School, was recently selected as the first student board member for Edenton-Chowan Schools.

Her term will begin during the 2022-2023 school year.

The school board first heard a proposal to bring on students to the board in February.

There were three applicants who presented during the May 3 quorum. The board met in closed session after the regular meeting ended to discuss and they selected Ambrosio-Reyes.

During the February board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer encouraged any applicants to possess “enthusiasm, leadership, commitment, public speaking skills, writing skills, a readiness to serve and broad perspectives.”

Student board members should also have at least a 3.0 GPA to apply, while holding it at or above 3.0 to maintain their status on the board.

Ambrosio-Reyes was listed on the most current A/B Honor Roll at Holmes in March, signifying her good academic standing.

As a rising junior, Ambrosio-Reyes will serve two terms, one for her upcoming junior year and another for her senior year.

The second board representative will be appointed at the end of her first term in 2023 and serve with her during her final term. The process will continue from there.

As a student board member, Ambrosio-Reyes cannot vote on official matters nor can they make motions or second any other motions. She also cannot participate in closed sessions nor receive materials pertaining to personnel, student records or legal matters.

Student board members will be responsible for communicating student issues across the district, with the senior representative providing a five minute presentation each board meeting related to student issues.

“My main goal is to represent all different viewpoints from students at John A Holmes High School,” Ambrosio-Reyes said upon being selected. “I want to be the voice of our students and speak up for important matters.”

In addition to becoming a student board representative, Ambrosio-Reyes also participates in a variety of student organizations, including Teen Court and SGA. She also told the board that she works outside of school as well, but will prioritize time management.

One of her aspirations is becoming an attorney.

Upon the announcement, several of Ambrosio-Reyes’ teachers sounded off on their enthusiasm and excitement.

“Damaris is a joy to teach and I know that she will do an excellent job representing her peers as a student member of the Edenton-Chowan School Board,” said Rachel O’Kelley, science teacher. “Her attention to detail, understanding of school policies and ability to relate to peers from different backgrounds will suit her well in this position.”

Laurie Brooks said that she spends time with Ambrosio-Reyes in both English II Honors and SGA.

“She is an excellent student, who puts so much effort into each and every assignment. She cares about her grade, but she is just as concerned with learning the material. She is a joy to teach,” Brooks said.

“Damaris is one of the best advocates the students at our school could ask for. She has an amazing ability to express her ideas both through writing and speaking and can truly be a voice for all the students at the school,” said Michael Vinickas, social studies teacher. “I know how important advocacy is to her in her future career goals, so I know she’s going to set a great precedent for future student school board members who follow her.”

