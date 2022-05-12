ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Ambrosio-Reyes named to school board

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eS742_0fbJ1KgA00

Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes, a sophomore at John A. Holmes High School, was recently selected as the first student board member for Edenton-Chowan Schools.

Her term will begin during the 2022-2023 school year.

The school board first heard a proposal to bring on students to the board in February.

There were three applicants who presented during the May 3 quorum. The board met in closed session after the regular meeting ended to discuss and they selected Ambrosio-Reyes.

During the February board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer encouraged any applicants to possess “enthusiasm, leadership, commitment, public speaking skills, writing skills, a readiness to serve and broad perspectives.”

Student board members should also have at least a 3.0 GPA to apply, while holding it at or above 3.0 to maintain their status on the board.

Ambrosio-Reyes was listed on the most current A/B Honor Roll at Holmes in March, signifying her good academic standing.

As a rising junior, Ambrosio-Reyes will serve two terms, one for her upcoming junior year and another for her senior year.

The second board representative will be appointed at the end of her first term in 2023 and serve with her during her final term. The process will continue from there.

As a student board member, Ambrosio-Reyes cannot vote on official matters nor can they make motions or second any other motions. She also cannot participate in closed sessions nor receive materials pertaining to personnel, student records or legal matters.

Student board members will be responsible for communicating student issues across the district, with the senior representative providing a five minute presentation each board meeting related to student issues.

“My main goal is to represent all different viewpoints from students at John A Holmes High School,” Ambrosio-Reyes said upon being selected. “I want to be the voice of our students and speak up for important matters.”

In addition to becoming a student board representative, Ambrosio-Reyes also participates in a variety of student organizations, including Teen Court and SGA. She also told the board that she works outside of school as well, but will prioritize time management.

One of her aspirations is becoming an attorney.

Upon the announcement, several of Ambrosio-Reyes’ teachers sounded off on their enthusiasm and excitement.

“Damaris is a joy to teach and I know that she will do an excellent job representing her peers as a student member of the Edenton-Chowan School Board,” said Rachel O’Kelley, science teacher. “Her attention to detail, understanding of school policies and ability to relate to peers from different backgrounds will suit her well in this position.”

Laurie Brooks said that she spends time with Ambrosio-Reyes in both English II Honors and SGA.

“She is an excellent student, who puts so much effort into each and every assignment. She cares about her grade, but she is just as concerned with learning the material. She is a joy to teach,” Brooks said.

“Damaris is one of the best advocates the students at our school could ask for. She has an amazing ability to express her ideas both through writing and speaking and can truly be a voice for all the students at the school,” said Michael Vinickas, social studies teacher. “I know how important advocacy is to her in her future career goals, so I know she’s going to set a great precedent for future student school board members who follow her.”

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A plan to make internet access more reliable and affordable for residents is coming to North Carolina. White House officials joined Gov. Roy Cooper in Durham Friday afternoon to announce the Internet for All initiative. The plan not only targets bringing more internet to rural and inner-city areas across the state, but it will also teach people how to navigate an increasingly online world.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen

While reading the minutes from the May 25, 2021 Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting, I noticed the city entered into a consulting agreement with a lobbying business. Old North Strategies, LLC was founded by Wayne King in 2020 as a government and public affairs company. Looking at past and present clients, the City of New Bern is the only government client noted on the website.
NEW BERN, NC
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Greenville hospital now officially ECU Health Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hospital in Greenville is no longer Vidant Medical Center. Now the sprawling facility along Stantonsburg Road is called ECU Health Medical Center. Last month, the hospital system unveiled its new logo and names for its nine hospitals throughout Eastern Carolina. Vidant Health became ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Another delay in skill games lawsuit

It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Highschool#Edenton Chowan Schools#Gpa
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport residents express concern about a proposed neighborhood Rehab facility

NEWPORT – Residents in the Lakeview Drive neighborhood expressed displeasure and concern to the Newport Town Board Thursday evening about a proposal for a special-use permit seeking to utilize the former Wallace Conner home at 2310 Lakeview Drive as a rehabilitation facility. Although the board did take note of...
NEWPORT, NC
WFXR

Henry Co. woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WFXR) — After being arrested in Lynchburg, a Henry County woman now faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville was released on bond following a court appearance in Roanoke on Thursday, May 12. Charging documents filed on Wednesday, […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wfxrtv.com

Mayor Lea cuts ribbon for new NW Roanoke gas station, convenience store

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mayor Sherman Lea appeared in northwest Roanoke Friday morning to help celebrate the grand opening of a new gas station and convenience store. “We’re excited to bring this state-of-the-art Shell-Chester’s station to your neighborhood and can’t wait to welcome you,” organizers said in a flyer for the event.
ROANOKE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Blackwells install county’s first crematory

Blackwell Funeral Home in Yanceyville is pleased to announce they have opened the first crematory in Caswell County as of April 27th. The equipment is up and running and fully licensed. Funeral Director Faiger Blackwell Sr. explains that he chose not to have the equipment inside the main house and erected a building to house it out back of the Yanceyville facility. They own another funeral home located in Burlington.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
wfirnews.com

Starting Saturday, you must dial 10 digits for all local calls

Starting Saturday, 10-digit local dialing comes to the Roanoke region. The 540 area code is almost out of numbers, so a new area code — 826 — will be added to the same geographic region later this year. That’s why dialing all 10 digits for any calls will now become necessary. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
21
Followers
80
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy