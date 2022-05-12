EIC announces Community Resource Fair

The Economic Improvement Council, Inc. is announcing its “Community Resource Fair.”

The event will be held Thursday, June 2, (rain or shine) at the Perquimans County Recreational Facility parking lot, 310 Granby Street in Hertford. However, it will be open to all thirteen (13) counties in the Northeast Region.

The purpose of this community event is to distribute supplies and resources to families impacted by the COVID-19 national pandemic.

The Council is preparing to serve 500 families who are income eligible in accordance with the 2021-2022 N.C. Department Health and Human Services Poverty Guideline.

Pre-registration is required and will be available on the website – www.eicca.org – on Monday, May 9.

The council will adhere to all safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the office at (252) 482-4458.

The national pandemic has affected the way people live, play and work. Therefore, the Economic Improvement Council, Inc. recognizes the need to assist families in this unprecedented time.

Feel free to contact the council at (252) 482-4458 ext.142 or (252) 337-4575 with any additional questions.