When Adam and Eve made their first appearance in the Garden of Eden, they were like innocent children. But when they were exiled for their disobedience, they knew they had done something wrong.

This allegory condenses into a single day, the gradual evolution of humans as moral creatures. However long that development took, it resulted in all of us who have reached the age of reason knowing the difference between right and wrong.

This unique human knowledge, however, does not always act as the guiding principle in our every-day decisions. We are all sinners, to be sure, but not everything is black and white, as we say.

Such is the conundrum in the case of opposing views on abortion.

There is no denying that for the Right to Life crowd this is a moral issue. These people are not by nature necessarily mean or unsympathetic. But for them, killing the unborn is wrong, because it ends a human life.

Many insist that this life comes into being from the moment of conception, while others concede that this doesn’t happen until a heartbeat is detected. But there is no question for them that an abomination such as partial-birth abortion is in effect infanticide and a moral outrage.

For Choice advocates, the issue is not one of morality, but of rights.

In 1973, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade found the right to an abortion presumed somewhere in the Ninth Amendment to the Constitution. It matters little to these folks that reversing Roe would not make abortion illegal, but would leave all decisions regarding the legality of abortions up to the voters in each state. Horrors!

The right to an abortion is a constitutional right, they insist. It cannot be usurped by a democratic process.

When Justice Samuel Alito’s draft of a decision reversing Roe was leaked to Politico, the Right to Life side cheered in anticipation of a final decision overturning Roe.

But the news was met on the Choice side with unadulterated, apoplectic rage. Protestors in Los Angeles attacked the police and vandalized businesses; Antifa in Seattle threatened to burn down the state; Elizabeth Warren threw a tantrum for the ages; protestors massed in front of conservative justices’ private residences to intimidate them; Vice-President Harris condemned the Court: “How Dare They...”

Most Choice advocates — certainly the raging ones — see nothing wrong in all of this because acting to protect the legality of abortion trumps morality. This issue is so important to them, they would destroy the foundational institution of the Supreme Court to get their way. Impeach sitting justices. Pack the Court. Eliminate the Electoral College and kill the filibuster if you have to.

Those who hold the most extreme positions on abortion feel no shame at the loss of 93 million lives aborted since Roe. For them, killing the unborn is no more wrong than liposuction, as both are just a matter of removing unwanted cells.

Some who chose to abort a child, on the other hand, may experience life-long pangs of regret, even guilt. They deserve our sympathy and understanding.

While acknowledging that there will always be irreconcilable differences between opposing groups on this issue, here’s hoping that all can work together toward that elusive goal of making abortion safe and rare, if not of eliminating it altogether.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.