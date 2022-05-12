Jesus not only taught radical forgiveness, he practiced it...

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing.” — Luke 23:34

Charlie Brown is certain that Lucy’s offer to hold the football for him to kick will end just like the other attempts. She will pull the ball away just as he kicks, and he will end up flat on his back.

She assures him that she is a changed person and that he can trust her. He accepts Lucy at her word and comes running to kick the ball. But sure enough, as he kicks she does it again and pulls the ball away.

He flies through the air and smashes to the ground. Lucy bends over Charlie to say, “I admire you, Charlie Brown. You have such faith in human nature?”

Poor Charlie is made to look like a fool, but the fact is, followers of Christ are expected to be fools like this for Christ’s sake. Jesus made it perfectly plain that the practice of forgiveness was to be perpetual.

In Matthew 18:21, Peter comes to Jesus and asks, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as 7 times?”

Jesus answers, “I do not say to you 7 times, but 70 times 7.”

That is radical. And we can only say, “Lord, you have such faith in human nature.”

Jesus not only taught radical forgiveness, but He practiced it. We see this in the first words He spoke from the cross as He expresses a forgiveness far greater than the 70 times 7 that He expects us to practice.

Modern man tends to be somewhat defensive about his sin. He may not be all that forgiving about the sins of others, but he sure can overlook his own flaws. After all, what’s wrong with cheating on tests, on resumes, on taxes, expense accounts or even my spouse?

What’s your problem if I’m critical of those I don’t like or resent for some reason? So what if I don’t choose to forgive? I can’t help it if it ruined somebody’s reputation, or their marriage, or future!

One definition of sin in Scripture is to “miss the mark.” That mark, established by God, is to love Him with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus modeled that during His life here on earth.

Imagine what a beautiful world this would be if everyone lived for God and for others as Jesus did. Think of all the suffering that would be eliminated. If you lived as Jesus did just in your own little world where you have influence think how much more beautiful it would be.

If you want to think of sin as innocent fun or exciting or “my business and nobody else’s,” then you are not where God is, or where Jesus is, or where the Holy Spirit is.

The whole of Christian theology has been influenced by the truth of forgiveness of sin. Jesus’ words from the cross, “Father forgive them,” laid a foundation on which the church has been building ever since. It was a major message that Jesus wanted spread into all the world.

So what does forgiveness mean to us?

It means freedom. The apostle Paul said that forgiveness in Christ frees us from everything from which the law of Moses could not set us free. If the Son makes you free, you are free indeed, and the Son makes us free through forgiveness. Where there is no forgiveness of sin, there is only bondage.

Forgiveness means forgetting. There is no freedom without forgetting. If you are going to dwell on your past sins and failures, you will never be free from them. God spoke to Isaiah in Isiah 43:25, “I, even I, am He that blots out your transgressions for my own sake, and will not remember, your sins.”

Broken lives, broken homes, and broken hearts can all be healed through forgiveness. May God help us experience the full joy of forgiveness in our own lives, and then let the spirit of forgiveness flow through us to bring healing and freedom to others.