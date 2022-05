CHICAGO -- Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been teammates since 2018, but they have never started a season together like this. Both sluggers homered Friday night en route to a 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. This victory gave the Yankees an MLB-best 24 wins on the season, and it's only the fifth time in franchise history they have reached this mark through 32 games. The other four years (1928, ’39, ’58, ’98), they won the World Series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO