Suspect sought for allegedly attempting to kidnap girl in Pico Rivera

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a girl at Pico Park in Pico Rivera.

The crime occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was walking through the park after leaving her school when the suspect grabbed her arm and pulled her with him.

Another person at the park intervened, and the suspect ran away.

Detectives from the LASD’s Pico Rivera Station released a composite drawing of the suspect, described as Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair. He was unshaven, and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and “tattered shoes.”

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Detective Villegas at 562-949-2421.