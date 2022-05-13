ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Execution ends Arizona 8-year hiatus with the death penalty

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPxUQ_0fbIzNE100

Arizona’s nearly eight-year hiatus in using the death penalty ended with the execution of Clarence Dixon for killing a college student 44 years ago, making him the sixth person to be put to death in the U.S. so far this year.

Dixon's death Wednesday for the 1978 killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin broke the lull in Arizona’s use of capital punishment caused by a 2014 execution that critics say was botched and the difficulty that state officials faced in sourcing lethal injection drugs.

Dixon's death appeared to track the state’s protocol, though the medical team had some difficulty finding a vein to administer the lethal drugs. They first tried his arms and then made an incision in his groin area. That process took about 25 minutes.

After the drugs were injected, Dixon’s mouth stayed open and his body did not move. The execution was declared completed about 10 minutes after he was injected.

Another Arizona death row prisoner, Frank Atwood, is scheduled to be executed on June 8 in the killing of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in 1984. Authorities have said Atwood kidnapped the girl.

The child’s remains was discovered in the desert northwest of Tucson nearly seven months after her disappearance. Experts could not determine the cause of death from the bones that were found, according to court records. Arizona now has 112 prisoners left on the state’s death row.

In the final weeks of Dixon’s life, his lawyers tried to postpone the execution, but judges rejected the argument that he was not mentally fit to be executed and did not have a rational understanding of why the state wanted to execute him. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before the execution began.

Dixon earlier declined the option of being killed in Arizona’s gas chamber that was refurbished in 2020 — a method that has not been used in the U.S. in more than two decades. He had been on death row since his 2008 conviction.

Dixon’s death was announced late Wednesday morning by Frank Strada, a deputy director with Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Strada said that shortly before he was executed with pentobarbital, Dixon declared: “The Arizona Supreme Court should follow the laws. They denied my appeals and petitions to change the outcome of this trial. I do and will always proclaim innocence. Now, let’s do this (expletive).”

And as prison medical staff put an IV line in Dixon’s thigh in preparation for the injection, he chided them, saying: “This is really funny — trying to be as thorough as possible while you are trying to kill me.”

Leslie James, Bowdoin’s older sister and a witness to the execution, told reporters after it was conducted that Deana Bowdoin had been poised to graduate from ASU and was planning a career in international marketing. James described her sister as a hard worker who loved to travel, spoke multiple languages and wrote poetry.

She characterized the execution as a relief but criticized how long it took to happen: “This process was way, way, way too long,” James said.

The last time Arizona executed a prisoner was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said was botched. Wood snorted repeatedly and gasped more than 600 times before he died, and an execution that normally would take 10 minutes to complete lasted nearly two hours. The process dragged on for so long that the Arizona Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing during the execution to decide whether to halt the procedure.

States including Arizona have struggled to buy execution drugs in recent years after U.S. and European pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products in lethal injections.

Authorities have said Bowdoin, who was found dead in her apartment in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, had been raped, stabbed and strangled with a belt.

Dixon, who lived across the street from Bowdoin, had been charged with raping Bowdoin, but the rape charge was later dropped on statute-of-limitation grounds. He was convicted of murder in her killing.

In arguing that Dixon was mentally unfit, his lawyers said he erroneously believed he would be executed because police at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff wrongfully arrested him in another case — a 1985 attack on a 21-year-old student. His attorneys conceded he was lawfully arrested by Flagstaff police.

Dixon was sentenced to life in prison in that case for sexual assault and other convictions. DNA samples taken while he was in prison later linked him to Bowdoin’s killing, which had been unsolved.

Prosecutors said there was nothing about Dixon’s beliefs that prevented him from understanding the reason for the execution and pointed to court filings that Dixon himself made over the years.

Defense lawyers said Dixon was repeatedly diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, regularly experienced hallucinations over the past 30 years and was found “not guilty by reason of insanity” in a 1977 assault case in which the verdict was delivered by then-Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sandra Day O’Connor, nearly four years before her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Bowdoin was killed two days after that verdict, according to court records.

———

This story has been updated to correct the last name of the prisoner on first reference. He is Clarence Dixon, not Clarence Davis.

———

Billeaud reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Missouri inmate whose death sentence was overturned three times set to be executed today

Protests are being held around Missouri on Tuesday calling for a last-minute reprieve for death row inmate Carman Deck, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6pm at Bonne Terre state prison.The 56-year-old double murderer’s hopes for a stay of proceedings were all but dashed on Monday when the US Supreme Court set aside his appeal, and Republican Governor Mike Parson declined a request for clemency. Deck was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murders of James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in the eastern Missouri town of De Soto in July 1996.His penalty...
POLITICS
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Texas mom scheduled for execution asks for pardon

A mother of 14 who was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 is set for execution. But the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles could give a recommendation to stop the death of Melissa Lucio. Lilia Luciano has the latest on this case.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AL.com

An innocent man is on death row. Alabama officials seem OK with that.

This is an opinion column. I’m a competitive person. I hate getting beaten to a story. So I took little pleasure three years ago when the Washington Post’s Radley Balko unearthed a remarkable one right in my backyard — a death penalty case in which the defendant, a man named Toforest Johnson, couldn’t have committed the crime.
ALABAMA STATE
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
KOLD-TV

Arizona gets ready for first execution in almost a decade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Arizona readies for its first execution in nearly eight years, questions linger about the drugs, wisdom and cost of the death penalty. Clarence Dixon is one of 110 men and three women who sit on death row, 18 of them from Pima County. Of the 37 inmates who have been executed in the past 30 years, 12 have come from Pima County.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Davis
ABC 15 News

A look back at the Deana Bowdoin case

World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978. According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment....
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Capital Punishment#Arizona Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

645K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy