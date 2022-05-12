School board requests increase in local budget

The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education recently approved the 2022-2023 local budget requests to be forwarded to the Chowan County Commissioners.

The total annual budget for the school system is not yet prepared, as allocated state and federal numbers are not finalized. The facts in this article will simply detail the local budget requests between the district and the county commissioners.

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer told the board on May 3 that, if approved, the county commissioners would receive a request to fund $3,786,322 of the upcoming current expense budget. This is compared to around $3,500,000 last year, representing a $286,322 increase.

The increase, Dr. Sasscer said, is partly due to rising costs for employee benefits. The rise over the last several years has been causing a strain on the local budget, with healthcare costs rising over 17 percent in just the prior couple of years.

Retirement benefits have also risen in cost by around 24 percent. The rising prices of benefits have been affecting other school budgets across the state as well.

The superintendent also said that administrators are looking at consolidating certain positions and not rehiring in cases of retirements and resignations, in an effort to save money.

However, the budget also provides funds for new and upcoming projects.

“I believe we are presenting a realistic budget to the commission,” Dr. Sasscer said. “We’re excited to offer opportunities in the new budget for personnel and instructional expansion.”

Any overages in the expense budget are earmarked for capital projects, such as the Old D.F. Walker second floor project and renovating the technology center at central services – where the board currently meets.

Dr. Sasscer said that, within the expense budget, funds were made available for several of the prior budget requests from internal committees.

Some of these requests included:

• Maintain an extra month of employment for all assistant principals;

• Add a one half a position at John A. Holmes High School to support physical education and virtual learning;

• Maintain two paid positions for men’s and women’s track in the local budget;

• Math intervention resources and manipulatives (objects that allow hands-on learning);

• Social-Emotional Learning supplies;

• Online subscriptions;

• The One School One Book program; and

• Book studies for staff.

The capital outlay request for the upcoming year also rose to $614,000, compared to $377,864 last year. The increase is due in part to a leftover amount of funds in capital projects that would need to be paid for.

ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, in response to COVID-19), have paid for approximately $1,656,866 in capital projects thus far. The PSBRRF (Public School Building Repair and Renovation Fund) will pay for another $300,000. This leaves $614,000 in capital projects remaining to be funded.

These capital funds will go towards projects such as ordering new furniture, upgrades to athletic complexes, playground equipment, bathroom upgrades and water heaters.

Dr. Sasscer asked the board to consider approving the recommendations brought before them, saying that they will be “doing more with the funds we have and taking care of our buildings.”

“Our county commissioners have level-funded the school system for many years, so I am very appreciative that the County Manager is taking our full request into consideration,” said Dr. Sasscer. “We have built a healthy relationship with the Board of County Commissioners, who have demonstrated in their decisions a deep appreciation for our educational program and vision for excellence.”

Following a motion from board member Gil Burroughs and a second from member Maxine Mason, the budget was approved unanimously.

Next, the budget will be sent to the Chowan County Board of Commissioners, who will have final say before voting to approve or reject the requests.

Other business conducted by the board included:

• The board heard a presentation from the John A. Holmes High School Athletic Booster Club. The club has reported $352,772.28 raised since April 2015 with $334,945.27 being returned to the athletic department. The club representative inquired about the status of improving the facade of Aces Stadium, ticket booth and concession stands, all of which face structural issues with minimal upgrades since construction.

• The board unanimously approved (Gil Burroughs motion, Paul Clifton second) to continue optional masking in schools and on buses. Only three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district in the last eight weeks.

• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Joan White second) to accept Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC as the new school district auditor through June 30, 2024. The group currently audits 65 of 115 school districts in the state. Fees would be $30,000 for the first year, $30,500 for the second, $31,000 for the third and travel costs upwards of $2,000. Donna Winborne, longtime ECPS auditor, is facing staffing issues.

• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, White second) the new 6-12 alternative learning program, named Hope Academy.

• The board unanimously approved (Clifton motion, Jean Bunch second) the 2022-2023 Board of Education meeting schedule.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com .