Manchester City On Course to Sanction Gabriel Jesus Sale to Arsenal With Transfer Fee Revealed
A recent report from Brazil has revealed that Manchester City are now 'on course' to accept a €50 million fee in order to offload Gabriel Jesus to fellow Premier League side, Arsenal in the summer of 2022.
As Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon, it now seems likelier than ever that Gabriel Jesus could be heading to Arsenal or elsewhere in Europe during the coming summer.
Since his move to the Bundesliga in 2020, the Norwegian international has etched his reputation as one of the select few elite strikers in world football - which is certainly bad news for the aforementioned Brazilian, who has recently been flourishing as a number nine for Manchester City.
Add to that the fact that the multi-functional rising Argentine star Julian Alvarez - who profiles similarly to Gabriel Jesus - is set to join Manchester City during the coming pre-season, and it seems like a heavily speculated switch away from the Etihad Stadium may well be the best course of action for the 25-year old.
While several reports have highlighted the fact that a transfer to Arsenal could be on the cards during the coming summer, new details have emerged that point to the fact a move looks closer than ever.
Additionally, it is stated that Mikel Arteta’s experience of working closely with the versatile forward during his time as assistant coach at Manchester City also benefits Arsenal in potentially striking a deal.
From a Manchester City perspective, it looks likely that they are satisfied with profiting from Gabriel Jesus’ departure, considering his current contract is set to expire as soon as the summer of 2023.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
Comments / 0