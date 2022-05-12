ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video shows airliner on fire after skidding off runway

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire after skidding off the runway...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy