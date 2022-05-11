ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Who is 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr and why are some Filipinos nervous about his family's return?

By Helen Regan
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is the presumptive President of the Philippines after winning a landslide in elections on May 9, according to unofficial...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

