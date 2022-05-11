Who is 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr and why are some Filipinos nervous about his family's return?

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.

