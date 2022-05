GREENVILLE - Lydia Randazzo and Jillian Nelson had a busy Friday. And then some. First, the Marquette senior captains led their team to a 7-1 regional championship win over host Greenville. Then the pair skedaddled back home to take part in the MCHS graduation ceremony at Lewis and Clark Community College. "It was a big day for those two captains," Marquette coach Brian Hoener said. "Jillian also was one of the speakers at graduation." After the ceremony was over, the two caught their breath. They can enjoy their last night as high school students, but there...

GODFREY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO