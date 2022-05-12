Photos: Orange County Wildfire Burns Homes Overlooking the Ocean

THE DAY OF PROM? It can famously be a busy one, a super-packed stretch full of errands and tasks. You might stop by the rental shop to pick up your tuxedo, or swing by your local tailor, to see if your favorite glittery gown has been hemmed, and doing a little something special with your coiffure? Hair maintenance can fill at least a few hours ahead of the elegant event. But some prom attendees are not running around, unless they're chasing each other in the yard. Instead, they're likely snoozing in the sun or gnawing a favorite squeakie toy ahead of their big bash, and the frets about corsages and cummerbunds? Those worries are not crossing these prom goers' minds. For a Puppy Prom is on the whimsical way, all to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, and to find some prom-going pooches a home.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO