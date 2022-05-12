ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Photos: Orange County Wildfire Burns Homes Overlooking the Ocean

NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind-driven wildfire burning along the Orange County coast ripped through at least a dozen multimillion-dollar homes Wednesday. The Coastal Fire spread in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach and advanced to estates on a hillside overlooking...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Residents Urged to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Health officers from 12 California counties, including eight in the Bay Area, are urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Friday, the Bay Area had the highest infection rate in the state, and officials say those numbers are most likely higher given the use of home tests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

Warmest Day of Week Expected in San Diego County

Saturday was predicted to be the warmest day of the week in San Diego County, with high temperatures topping out eight to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said. The increase in winds, heat, and low relative humidity could maintain elevated fire weather in the passes and on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Breaks out in East County

A large contingent of firefighters was called out Friday shortly before noon for a brush fire in east El Cajon that has since been halted. The fire was located near the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in the area known as Granite Hills, and was just east of Interstate 8 and not far from the Greenfield Drive exit.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
NBC San Diego

How Long Can the San Diego Housing Market Stay This Hot?

The San Diego housing market is strong, but how long will it stay that way?. The median single-family home in San Diego County reached $1 million in April, according to resale housing statistics compiled through the San Diego Multiple Listing Service by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. “We’ve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises 4.5 Cents

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4.5 cents Saturday to $5.916, its 11th increase in the last 12 days. The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.773 higher than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado Sunday

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Sewage#Plumes#Coastal Treatment Plant#Newschopper4
NBC San Diego

Visit the ‘Top Gun' House in Oceanside Now Open as a Retro Pie Shop

Anticipation is undoubtedly building for the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel and that means fans may be itching for a bit of nostalgia before "Maverick" hits theaters on May 24. Well, we have just the spot for you. An aviation-themed retro pie shop called "The High Pie" has just opened in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC San Diego

California Governor: $98B Surplus Backs True Pro-Life State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to use the state's record-breaking $300 billion budget, including an unprecedented nearly $100 billion surplus, to “future proof” the state from the impacts of a volatile midterm election cycle that he fears will undermine abortion access, gun safety and privacy protections across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

SWAT Called to South Park After Hot Oil Thrown on Officer's Face: SDPD

A situation in the South Park neighborhood escalated Friday after neighbors reported a woman acting erratically, according to a spokesman for San Diego police. At about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki told NBC 7 that the incident began in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue, near Maple Street, shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead, 5 Hurt After Small Plane Crashes on Miami Bridge, Hits SUV

One person was killed and five others were injured when a small plane crash-landed on a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon, hitting an SUV and bursting into flames. The plane went down shortly before 1 p.m. on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue. Smoke from the plane's wreckage could be seen for miles.
MIAMI, FL
NBC San Diego

Border Patrol Agent Dies in Crash in Campo

A U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent died Friday during a crash that ended deep in an embankment off the side of a dirt road in far East County, according to the agency. Cal Fire said the fatality was reported sometime around 5:30 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Campo, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. The agent was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, USBP said.
CAMPO, CA
NBC San Diego

Mayor Gloria Highlights Infrastructure Funding in Yearly Budget Proposal

Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday highlighted infrastructure funding in his $4.89 billion Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget, including a major investment in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. "The city has historically pushed a lot of critical infrastructure needs to the back burner over the past few decades and I won't allow...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Meet Adoptable Dogs at the Adorable ‘Puppy Prom'

THE DAY OF PROM? It can famously be a busy one, a super-packed stretch full of errands and tasks. You might stop by the rental shop to pick up your tuxedo, or swing by your local tailor, to see if your favorite glittery gown has been hemmed, and doing a little something special with your coiffure? Hair maintenance can fill at least a few hours ahead of the elegant event. But some prom attendees are not running around, unless they're chasing each other in the yard. Instead, they're likely snoozing in the sun or gnawing a favorite squeakie toy ahead of their big bash, and the frets about corsages and cummerbunds? Those worries are not crossing these prom goers' minds. For a Puppy Prom is on the whimsical way, all to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, and to find some prom-going pooches a home.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy