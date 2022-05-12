3 Fresno Unified students in controversial social media post identified, officials say

Fresno Unified is handing out punishment for an offensive photo that spread on social media last week.

The district says it has identified three students involved and it will pursue disciplinary action to the "fullest extent."

It showed a student in the Bullard High School weight room wearing something on his head that resembles the hoods worn by members of a white supremacist group.

The district's actions against the students will be brought before the school board for review.

Last week, Superintendent Bob Nelson committed to including "cultural sensitivity training" for those involved.