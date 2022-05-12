Man gets 15 years for role in Pike, Adams drug operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three children who were taken by their non-custodial mother in March were found safe near Tucson. “It is estimated that there are approximately 400,000 missing children in the United States. Many missing children are never reported to authorities,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales was quoted as saying. “I am pleased that 3 of these vulnerable children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service and can now obtain the support and healing they deserve.”

