ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Man gets 15 years for role in Pike, Adams drug operation

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of six people charged with taking part in a drug network that targeted Pike and Adams counties has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Seven face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Seven people were charged Thursday with methamphetamine-related felonies by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. James T. Shimchick, 31, of Hartford, was charged May 12 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Charges allege Pennsylvania felon strangled girlfriend at Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pennsylvania felon is facing domestic assault charges in north St. Louis County after strangling his girlfriend at a rental property in Overland. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ameal Jones assaulted his girlfriend on April 29 inside a short-term rental property in the 9400 block of Minerva Avenue. Police found the girlfriend with a swollen face with dried blood around her lips and face. A witness told investigators Jones strangled his girlfriend and punched her several times. The girlfriend told police Jones beat her more every time she called for help.
OVERLAND, MO
KOLD-TV

Missing Missouri children found safe near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three children who were taken by their non-custodial mother in March were found safe near Tucson. “It is estimated that there are approximately 400,000 missing children in the United States. Many missing children are never reported to authorities,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales was quoted as saying. “I am pleased that 3 of these vulnerable children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service and can now obtain the support and healing they deserve.”
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Adams County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Adams County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
wdbr.com

Shot Spotter alert leads to drugs and weapons

A Shot Spotter alert sent Springfield Police to the area of Manor Court where they found a man who claimed he had been shot at. Police found a single bullet hole in his car and that led them to identfy the residence where the shot came from. Officers found 20...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prison#Marijuana#Pike Adams
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
mymoinfo.com

Women arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

(Jefferson County) A female was arrested late Sunday night for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis County. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more details. The female pulled in to the Quick Trip in Eureka and that’s where an ambulance would pick up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Columbia murder suspect has been captured

A Columbia murder suspect has been captured and is jailed in Boone County without bond. He’ll be arraigned at 1 this (Thursday) afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court, before Judge Kimberly Shaw. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department lists 35-year-old Isaac Bryant as a jail inmate. Bryant, a parolee, is...
COLUMBIA, MO
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Suspect in pursuit killed after vehicle crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A police pursuit on Friday night that started in Menard County ended in Sangamon County when the vehicle fleeing authorities crashed, killing the driver, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. The sheriff said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The wreck...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Man sentenced to 26 years for armed robbery spree in metro east

ST. LOUIS – A man was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison for committing multiple robberies in the metro east. The US Department of Justice said Jalon Moore, 25, will serve “a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.” He was also ordered to pay $132,961.74 in restitution to his […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A House, in Sterling

Parker2news is reporting that a vehicle has hit a house. It happened this evening around 11 pm in the 400 block of W 6th, in Sterling. Initial reports are saying 2 suspects, described as 2 black males wearing dark clothing fled from the vehicle. Police are searching the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy