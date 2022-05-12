ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Chinese findings on Mars suggest water existed for longer on planet's surface

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFlYd_0fbIpsvw00

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Hydrated minerals discovered by China's robotic rover on Mars in a vast basin believed to be the site of an ancient ocean suggest water was present on the planet's surface for longer than previously thought, said Chinese scientists.

According to an analysis of data sent back by the rover, Zhurong, signs of water were detected in sampled minerals from just 700 million years ago, the scientists said in a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Mars is believed to have been wet until about 3 billion years ago, when the planet's second geological age, known as the Hesperian Epoch, ended. In the current Amazonian period, there is no surface water.

The soil containing the minerals Zhurong sampled had a hard crust that could have been formed by rising ground water or melted ice that had since evaporated, the Chinese scientists wrote.

The Chinese rover has been exploring the vast plain of Utopia Planitia since its landing on the planet in May last year. Zhurong has travelled about 2 kilometres from its landing site as it gathers data on the terrain. read more

In recent years, data from an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole.

Almost all of the water on Mars is locked in its polar ice caps, with very small traces in the planet's thin atmosphere.

Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration.

Reporting by Ryan Woo. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Wreckage On Mars Captured By NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter

It's an eerie scene: A desolate Martian landscape, completely empty, save for the wreckage of what appears to be an alien spacecraft. And it was all captured by a tiny helicopter flying overhead. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, the first to fly on another planet, has beamed back some of the most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in Contact With Perseverance Rover After Communications Dropout

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mission controllers received confirmation on Thursday, May 5, 2022, that the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter had re-established communications with the Perseverance rover. Earlier in the week, the rotorcraft had missed a planned communications session with the rover – for the first time in over a year of operations on the surface of Mars. Perseverance serves as the base station for Ingenuity, allowing the helicopter to send data to and receive commands from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Water On Mars#Planet#Surface Water#Chinese#Science Advances#Amazonian#Utopia Planitia#The European Space Agency
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Ars Technica

After losing contact with its helicopter, NASA put the entire Mars mission on hold

The achievement of powered flight on another world is one of the great spaceflight feats of the last decade. Since its first brief hop on April 19, 2021, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter has subsequently made an additional 27 flights, traveling nearly 7 km across the surface of the red planet and scouting ahead of NASA's Perseverance rover. It has wildly exceeded the expectations and hopes of its scientists and engineers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species Could Still Be Alive In The Forests Of Flores Island

In 2003, archaeologists looking for evidence of the migration of modern humans from Asia to Australia stumbled across a small, fairly complete skeleton of an extinct human species on the Indonesian island of Flores, which came to be known as Homo floresiensis. Or, as it became more commonly known, the Hobbit, after the small, breakfast-guzzling creatures from J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Andrei Tapalaga

New Technology Allows for Sea Water To Be Made Potable at the Press of a Button

2.1 billion people lack safe drinking water at homeIAmNotPerfect/Pixabay. One problem that humanity is facing is that only 0.5% of the water we have on Earth is actually potable and this is because most of the water on Earth is not fresh. About 97% of all water can be found in Oceans which are simply too salty for human consumption. All of the water we drink comes from rivers and freshwater lakes.
IFLScience

Cause Of Mysterious Gulf War Syndrome Finally Uncovered, Major New Study Claims

New research claims to have “solved the mystery” of what causes Gulf War syndrome. Just as many suspected, a study published today concludes that the nerve agent sarin was largely responsible for the much-debated condition. Gulf War syndrome, or Gulf War Illness (GWI), describes the chronic multisymptom illness...
MILITARY
Freethink

Scientists blow up their lab after creating strongest magnet ever

“With magnetic fields above 1,000 teslas, you open up some interesting possibilities,” lead researcher Takeyama explained. “You can observe the motion of electrons outside the material environments they are normally within. So we can study them in a whole new light and explore new kinds of electronic devices. This research could also be useful to those working on fusion power generation.”
CHEMISTRY
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy