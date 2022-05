CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 1,500 in West Virginia, and a growing number of counties are out of the green on the alert map. The number of counties on the alert map no longer in green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – rose to 18, six more than the previous map. West Virginia had 37 counties in green.

