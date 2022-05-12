ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting held to discuss recent violence at central Fresno park

Concerned neighbors in central Fresno held a special meeting with police Wednesday to discuss public safety.

Residents living near Radio Park joined together with officers and neighborhood watch officials.

A recent uptick in crime near the area has left some people worried.

The meeting tried to calm those fears by explaining the importance of programs like neighborhood watch.

Residents received more information about what the watch does and how they can get involved in keeping their streets safe.

"Last year, the chief put out a press release about all hands on deck," says Mary Wienholz-Haskin. "As a resident, I'm part of that ship too. It's our mission to rally the residents to be part of that ship and to work together to help solve these issues."

