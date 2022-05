Khabib Nurmagomedov has backed Islam Makhachev to beat Charles Oliveira inside three rounds if the two lightweights meet in a title fight.Makhachev has assembled a compelling resume and emerged as one of the top contenders for the lightweight crown after winning his last ten fights.Oliveira was stripped of the UFC belt after failing to make weight ahead of his encounter with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.The Brazilian decisively submitted Gaethje in the first round at the event, and could now take on Makhachev in an attempt to regain the now vacant title.Nurmagomedov believes that regardless of Oliveira’s performance in Phoenix...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO