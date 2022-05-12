Viking Girls, Boys Take Second at Districts

Mossyrock's Teaguen Weise, second from left, leads the pack in the 100-meter dash, with Pe Ell's Charlie Carper, left, in hot pursuit. Weise won the event and Carper placed second.

RAYMOND — Mossyrock boys and girls each placed second to lead local squads at the 1B District IV track and field meet on Wednesday.

The top-three girls and top-four boys qualified for the Quad District meet on May 19 in Tacoma. From there, the top-eight boys and top-six girls advance to the 1B State Track and Field Championships in Cheney.

Willapa Valley girls won the meet with 148 points, while Mossyrock was second with 110 and Pe Ell was fourth with 36.

Teaguen Weise led the Viking girls Wednesday with four first-place finishes, winning the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She also ran legs in the winning 4x100 relay (with Renzy Marshall, Caelynn Marshall and Paige Houghtelling) and 4x200 relay (with Houghtelling, Caelynn Marshall and Leah Contreras).

Also advancing to the Quad District for the Viking girls were Conteras in the high jump (third), Joan Wedam in the 800 (first) and 3200 (second), Caelynn Marshall in the javelin (first), Houghtelling in the long jump (second) and Sabrina Courtright in the triple jump (first).

Charlie Carper led Pe Ell with two first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and long jump, and two second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and 200.

On the boys side, Mossyrock competitors advancing to the Quad District meet were Austin Barnes (first) and Tevita Stajduhar (third) in the 100. Barnes also made it in the 200 (first). Christian Paz Tapia was first in the 800 and Miguel Gomez was third. Hugo Wedam was first in the 1600 and Ethan Wedam was third.

Mossyrock’s 4x100 relay of Ben Cruz, Barnes, Stajduhar and Kainen Zavodsky placed first. The 4x400 relay of Angel Velasco, Gomez, Zavodsky and Paz Tapia was second. Savage Griesen was third in the javelin, Zavodsky was third in the high jump and Velasco was fourth in the 400.

For Pe Ell, Carter Phelps led the way with wins in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while placing second in the 100-meter dash. Calan McCarty was third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Wyatt Mars placed third in the shot put and Owen Little was fourth.

Pe Ell’s 4x100 relay of McCarty, Trace Shanklin, Hunter Coleman and Jesse Justice placed fourth. Jesse Justice finished fourth in the triple jump.