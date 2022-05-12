Arden Place celebrates Easter

Ada M. Miramontes (née Contreras), age 88, passed away April 26, 2022 in Jackson, TN. Ada was born in Refugio, TX to Jacinto and Dominga Contreras. She attended Trinity University as a first year nursing student, followed by Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX as an R.N. from 1951-1954. In 1954, Ada married Edward A. Miramontes, Jr. (deceased) and they had 4 children, Armando and Eric (both deceased) and Guy (Imelda) of Las Vegas, NV and Andrea (Bill) Fulton of Jackson, TN. Ada worked as a Critical Care R.N. in the ICU and CCU at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA for 44 years. She also worked at Mills Hospital, and for 8 years at Air Ambulance, 2 of those years as Dir. of Nursing, traveling to several countries including Paraguay, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan.

