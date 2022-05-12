ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Arden Place celebrates Easter

 3 days ago

Arden Place of Beeville hosted an Easter celebration for the residents and their families on Good Friday. Young and old alike enjoyed an afternoon of fun, food and an Easter egg hunt. The event was organized by Arden Place activity staff members Lisa Gonzales, Elly Munoz and Jodie Gonzales. A meal...

Annual Dance Studio production set for May 21

James and Kathy Taylor and The Dance Studio are proud to announce their next production that will be held Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. on the studio’s outdoor stage. The theme of this year’s show is “Rock ’n’ Roll ’n’ Dance!” featuring the Charleston, Can-Can and an acrobatic swing number. Most of the numbers, however, will be set to the music of the ’60s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Garza’s life of service honored by GW Chamber

The George West Chamber of Commerce held its annual spring mixer on Tuesday, April 26. The event, which was hosted at Katzfey Barn was attended by 75 members and non-members of the chamber to celebrate all things local. After a presentation by Coastal Bend Publishing’s Dennis Wade, the chamber presented...
GEORGE WEST, TX
Herman Allan Franke

Herman Allan Franke, 87, of Pawnee, Texas passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. Allan was born Sept. 30, 1934 to Elvira (Kuenstler) Franke and Herman B. Franke in Fant City, Live Oak County. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952 and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1957-58. He married Elorine Pieper on May 31, 1952 in Kenedy, Texas. Raised as a country boy, Allan carried out the tradition of growing and operating the family farming and ranching business which brought him much joy. He also enjoyed hunting and cooking.
PAWNEE, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Beeville, TX
Ada M. Miramontes

Ada M. Miramontes (née Contreras), age 88, passed away April 26, 2022 in Jackson, TN. Ada was born in Refugio, TX to Jacinto and Dominga Contreras. She attended Trinity University as a first year nursing student, followed by Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX as an R.N. from 1951-1954. In 1954, Ada married Edward A. Miramontes, Jr. (deceased) and they had 4 children, Armando and Eric (both deceased) and Guy (Imelda) of Las Vegas, NV and Andrea (Bill) Fulton of Jackson, TN. Ada worked as a Critical Care R.N. in the ICU and CCU at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA for 44 years. She also worked at Mills Hospital, and for 8 years at Air Ambulance, 2 of those years as Dir. of Nursing, traveling to several countries including Paraguay, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
OVG360 poised to take over American Bank Center

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni recently announced that full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360 will take over facility operations of the American Bank Center from the city’s current managing operator on July 1. Following negotiations to transition operations, OVG360 will oversee venue management, security, food and hospitality...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Patsy Lee Beckmann Davis

Patsy Lee Beckmann Davis, 64, was born on January 8, 1958 in Refugio, Texas to Kenneth Bruce Beckmann Sr. and Betty Marie Pullin Beckmann. She died on May 8, 2022. Patsy grew up in Refugio, Texas and graduated with honors from Refugio High School in 1976. She was a member of the RHS Mighty Marching Bobcat Band where she played clarinet. She was one of the first women firefighters for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
REFUGIO, TX
Three Rivers donates fire engine to Swinney Switch

The city of Three Rivers and the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department recently donated its Engine 11 fire engine to the Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department. During a ceremony held on Thursday, April 29, Three Rivers Fire Chief Henry Pullin handed over the keys of the engine to Swinney Switch Fire Chief Allen LeBlanc.
THREE RIVERS, TX
Person
Tom Cole
Local track athletes headed to Austin

Going to the UIL State Meet is a major goal among track and field athletes in Texas. This year, a handful of Karnes County’s top athletes will compete on the big stage in Austin. From Falls City, sophomore Cayla Albers advanced to State in the Girls Shot Put with...
AUSTIN, TX
Goliad's Ruhnke takes bronze medal in 300 hurdles

Goliad's Reese Ruhnke captured the bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12 in Austin. Ruhnke crossed the finish in 39.16 seconds. Dallas Madison's TaKedrick Williams won the event in 38.14. Lexington's Daylon Washington was third in 38.83.
GOLIAD, TX
Bobcats race to gold in 400-meter relay

Refugio won the Class 2A boys 400-meter relay in a time of 41.93 seconds at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Austin. Team members were Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell. Marlin was second in 42.12.
REFUGIO, TX
Goliad girls win 800 relay gold at state meet

The Goliad Tigerettes' foursome of Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Mylee Howard and Kyla Hill won the Class 3A 800-meter relay event at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin on May 12. Goliad crossed in a time of 1 minute, 41.67 seconds. Universal City Randolph was second in...
AUSTIN, TX
Falls City district champs after strong round of golf

The Falls City High School boys and girls golf teams became district champions after placing at the 30AA tournament held in Corpus Christi recently. The boys team, consisting of Jaxson Pipes, Cody Arrisola, Grant Jendrusch, Brandon Moczygemba, Elisha Ermis and Hunter Crawford, who earned a medal for his play. Overall, the boys team placed fifth, and Pipes placed fourth individually, advancing to the state tournament. Of note, Pipes is the first Falls City High School golf team member to advance to the state tournament in the school’s history.
FALLS CITY, TX
Refugio's Haug takes bronze medal in girls 400-meter dash

Refugio's Riley Haug captured the bronze medal in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash on may 13 at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin. Haug finished in 1 minute, 0.39 seconds. Panhandle's Macklynn Land won in 54.21 and Mason's Eliza Cope was second in 59.17.
REFUGIO, TX
G-PISD board President Hernandez resigns after 11 years of service

Gregory-Portland ISD school board President Victor Hernandez was set to begin his 12th year with the board of trustees in May, but last week submitted his resignation instead. Hernandez recently returned to education as the head cross country and girls track coach for Sinton ISD and welcomed his fourth grandchild. G-PISD has been bustling as of late and the time commitments required were proving difficult to maintain.
PORTLAND, TX
Goliad girls take bronze medal at state meet in 400 relay

The Goliad foursome of Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Kyla Hill and Hannah Perez captured third place in the 400-meter relay on May 12 at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin. The Tigerettes finished with a time of 48.10 seconds. Universal City Randolph won the event in 47.01...
GOLIAD, TX
Goliad's Hill races to 300 hurdles gold medal at state meet

Goliad's Kyla Hill collected her third gold medal of the day at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12 by winning the 300-meter hurdles. Hill won the event in 43.73 seconds. Llano's Gwyn Burnett was second in 44.54. Hill earlier won the triple jump and ran on...
GOLIAD, TX
Refugio's Tilley takes silver in shot put at state meet

Refugio's Ciara Tilley won the silver medal in the Class 2A shot put competition at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13. Tilley had a best throw of 39 feet, 10.5 inches. Anson's Meadow Gallentine won the event with a mark of 43-11.25.
REFUGIO, TX
Denton hired as G-PISD girls basketball coach

Gregory-Portland ISD Athletic Director Brent Davis announced that he’s selected acclaimed Somerset High School girls varsity basketball coach DaJuanna “DJ” Denton, to fill a leadership vacancy for the program after this year’s head coach Terri Pfluger decided to transition to full-time teaching for family reasons. Since...
SOMERSET, TX

