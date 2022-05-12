ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2016: Everton sack Roberto Martinez

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Everton sacked manager Roberto Martinez on this day in 2016, ending his three-year spell in charge of the club.

Martinez, then 42, had guided the Merseysiders to the semi-finals of the both the FA Cup and League Cup that season.

But that was not enough to appease Toffees fans, who had been protesting against the Spaniard in increasing numbers after the club had slipped to 12th in the Premier League .

Everton announced his departure with one game of the 2015/16 season remaining after back-to-back 3-1 and 3-0 defeats at Leicester and Sunderland respectively.

The club praised Martinez for his “utmost integrity and dignity” and described him as a “great ambassador”.

Everton, who had come under new ownership the previous February when Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9 per cent stake, appointed Ronald Koeman as Martinez’s permanent successor the following month.

Former Swansea and Wigan boss Martinez promised to deliver Champions League football for Everton when he replaced David Moyes in 2013. They finished fifth in his first season and 11th in his second.

Three months after leaving Goodison Park, Martinez replaced Marc Wilmots as Belgium’s new head coach and guided them to the top of FIFA’s world rankings although they currently sit second, behind Brazil.

Martinez steered Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup after a semi-final defeat to eventual winners France and the Red Devils were also eliminated by eventual Euro 2020 champions Italy at the quarter-final stage.

