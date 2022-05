She’s making you feel their love. Adele took to Instagram on Wednesday to assure fans she and Rich Paul are still going strong after he missed out on the singer’s birthday party last week. The “Oh My God” songstress – who turned 34 on May 5 – shared a series of snaps featuring her beau, including one where the two are standing in front of a large home. Other pics in the carousel showed the singer laughing alongside her man while promoting her album “30” at McDonald’s, catching a softball game with the sports agent and kissing Paul backstage during her “An Audience...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO