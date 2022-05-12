Trio arrested with stolen property from theft cases

Angels Camp, CA — There were three recent crimes investigated by the Angels Camp Police Department that resulted in arrests. The first involved an unidentified business being broken into this week in the 600 block of Main Street and items being stolen. Two days later, the same business was broken into again. An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Angels Camp resident Keenan Skaar in connection to both incidents. Some of the victim’s stolen property was recovered at the time of Skaar’s arrest.
Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Shortly before 2 p.m. on May 2nd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 80, in Penryn. The driver of the vehicle did not yield to the deputy’s overhead lights and verbal...
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-06-2022 at about 11:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed a...
Originally published as a County of Humboldt press release:. “On May 10, 2022, at about 11:47 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1700 block of Sigma Road in McKinleyville for the report of a burglary. An adult female victim told dispatchers that she...
Strength of victim garners measure of justice following years of abuse. Roseville, Calif. – On May 12, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Nathan Stewart, age 43, to 13 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. After a jury trial, the jury found the defendant guilty of...
Originally published as a Butte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 10 at approximately 11:30 pm, Butte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Buchwalter conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Palermo Road. During the traffic stop the driver advised the deputy of an illegal item in the vehicle.
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-06-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible assault...
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of attempted catalytic converter thieves who were caught in the act – and who could be linked to another theft.
The incident happened early Monday morning. Surveillance video posted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office caught the tail end of the attempted heist.
In the video, both suspects can be seen emerging from a row of trailers and running to their blue pickup truck. The suspects jump into their seats just as a red car pulls up to the scene and tries to block them in.
However, the suspects were able to throw their truck in reverse and get away.
Investigators believe the suspects are also linked to a May 4. That incident saw two suspects take a catalytic converter from a Tuolumne County elementary school’s transport vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.
The Latest – Friday, May 13: 8:41 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the child was safely found and returned to their home. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a child that was abducted by their parent on Friday. Authorities identified the child as 1-year-old […]
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested this week after a robbery at a CVS in Napa last December, police announced in a press release on Friday. The subject identified as Tyrone Smith was arrested Monday by a Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy; he was arrested on a Napa warrant. Smith was booked into Sacramento County […]
Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On April 30, 2022, at around 2316 hours, Redding Police Officers responded to the 5700 block of Glory Street, for the report of a female creating a disturbance, trying to gain access into a residence, and refusing to leave. The homeowner identified the female subject as 28-year-old, Araya Smith, of Redding.
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two people were injured in a two car DUI crash on Simpson Lane, north of Simpson Dantoni Lane in Marysville on Friday at around 4:26 p.m., according to CHP. Thomas Hinojosa, 47, of Olivehurst, was driving southbound on Simpson Lane when his truck drifted into the northbound...
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police said they arrested a man after receiving a report that someone was trying to sell a gun to a group of juveniles. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Benjamin Lopez of Turlock. According to police, officers went to Costa Fields Park around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Lopez, who […]
A traffic stop in Cameron Park Saturday led to the arrest of two men suspected of mail theft in the Rescue/Shingle Springs area. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Frederick Wolger, 33, of Camino and Elijah Thomas, 28, of Placerville were also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Originally publsihed as a Auburn Police Department Facebook post – “During the month of February 2022, the Placer County Special Investigation Unit (PSIU) began working with the Auburn Police Department (APD) in regards to information concerning a subject selling narcotics in the Auburn area. PSIU Task Force Agents began investigating the information and were able to make online contact with the suspected drug dealer.
A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
Originally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle post:. “On May 10, 2022, deputies from the Taft Substation and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division responded to a home in the 27000 block of Tank Farm Road in Taft to conduct a warrant service. The warrant was served in conjunction with the arrest of Joe Barraza, a Taft resident, who was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Authorities have discovered an illegal marijuana operation in the unincorporated foothills east of Morgan Hill, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post. They also recovered 33 firearms, mostly assault rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
