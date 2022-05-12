ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Spain's Telefonica reports higher than expected Q1 net profit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects first paragraph to show profits fell, not rose)

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish Telecom firm Telefonica said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter of this year fell 20% to a higher than expected 706 million euros ($741.86 million)

Core earnings were 3.2 billion and overall revenues 9.41 billion, the company said.

A company-provided consensus of analysts expected net profit of 470 million euros, core earnings of 2.96 billion and revenues of 9.07 billion.

The company attributed the performance to its ability to adapt prices to inflation in most markets, favourable currency swings and the digitisation of services to companies.

Telefonica reiterated its guidance for full-year 2022 and the dividend. ($1=0.9517 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

