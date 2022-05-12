ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5% yoy

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Thursday a 5% rise in first-quarter net profit that slightly missed market estimates.

The Taiwanese company, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the January-March quarter rose to T$29.45 billion ($985.48 million) from T$28.2 billion a year earlier.

Twelve analysts were expecting on average a profit of T$29.76 billion, according to Refinitiv. ($1 = 29.8840 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

