ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Gang member on the run in Monterey

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “Gang members are continuing to learn that no place is out of reach for VSTF. VSTF along...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Grand Jury Report finds Monterey County Jail lacks proper surveillance, staffing and funding

The 2021-2022 Monterey County Civil Grand Jury completed its report on Monterey County jails and found a lack of staff and communication with the Board of Supervisors has led to dangerous situations for the prisons and the general public. The post Grand Jury Report finds Monterey County Jail lacks proper surveillance, staffing and funding appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Merced that left a person injured, according to the Merced Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Olive Avenue and Meadows Drive on February 8. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found the victim nearby […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
Monterey, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 arrested in San Mateo County crackdown on alleged criminal syndicate

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) -- San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes.Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including vehicle theft, firearms trafficking, insurance fraud, money laundering and criminal profiteering.Investigators said the suspects played various roles within the criminal organization to obtain illicit funds from stolen or embezzled property.The syndicate also allegedly established and operated a non-profit organization to launder illicit funds.The sheriff's office along with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, executed several search warrants on Tuesday at residences and businesses in San Mateo and San Francisco counties. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized more than 30 vehicles and motorcycles, more than $30,000 in U.S. currency, five illegal firearms, large quantities of narcotics and marijuana possessed with the intent to distribute, documentation associated with numerous fraud and grand theft crimes, personal banking and business accounts and more than $40,000 in confirmed stolen property.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DEPUTIES: Wanted man arrested for church burglary

TONYVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with multiple warrants was arrested for a church burglary, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies received a call about a robbery at Saint Anthony’s Mission Church in Tonyville. When deputies arrived on the scene they say...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Gang Members#Swat#Firearms#Vstf#Spd Swat#Mcso Swat
Bakersfield Now

Man leads CHP on suspected DUI chase across Rosedale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A suspected DUI driver led CHP officers on a short pursuit in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning ending in his arrest, according to the department. Just before 9 a.m. officers were notified of a possible DUI driver of a white flatbed work truck. Officers found the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Suspects arrested in CVS theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in the robbery of a CVS store that was captured on camera earlier this week have been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department. Shirrell Cummings and Reginald Taylor have been identified as two of the suspects involved in the incident, according to police. Officers say the […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cityofpaloalto.org

Police Arrest Woman for Residential Burglary of Occupied Home

Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman early on Friday morning after she broke a glass panel on the front door of an occupied residence and attempted to open the door. A resident confronted the suspect, who fled. Police arrested her nearby a short time later. On Friday,...
PALO ALTO, CA
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy