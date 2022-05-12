San Diego Mayor Signs New Agreement with City of Tijuana to Increase Collaboration on Cross-Border Issues
Continuing his efforts to enhance binational cooperation and collaboration to improve the San Diego-Tijuana region, Mayor Todd Gloria today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero that calls for increased collaboration to address long border wait times, the Tijuana River Valley pollution, and promote advocacy to address...beyondbordersnews.com
Comments / 0