Needles, CA

Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Needles Planning Committee voted unanimously approving a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street.

By ZachNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: City of Needles (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Members of the Needles Planning Committee unanimously voted to approve a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street. The vote occurred during their meeting held on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 inside the Needles City...

