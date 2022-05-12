Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Needles Planning Committee voted unanimously approving a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street.
Source: City of Needles (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Members of the Needles Planning Committee unanimously voted to approve a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street. The vote occurred during their meeting held on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 inside the Needles City...zachnews.net
Comments / 1