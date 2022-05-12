ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent to receive $500,000 in highway user funds

By By MELISSA MCINTIRE Special to the Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago

CHESTERTOWN — At Tuesday’s Kent County Commissioners meeting, representatives from MACo, Maryland Association of Counties, gave an update on some of the legislative initiatives the organization focused on during the 90-day General Assembly session.

“One of the things that makes MACo credible is that it is the elected officials from each county who are giving input on different legislation, it’s not just a lobbying organization, and we are speaking as one voice,” said MACo board President Laura Price.

Restoring highway user funds to the counties and increasing reimbursement for emergency medical personnel were two of the bills that MACo fought for during the most recent state legislative session.

Price said one of the bills that she is most proud of that MACo was able to support was Emergency Services Transporters Reimbursement. This bill would increase the reimbursement of emergency medical personnel, including EMTs, paramedics and ambulance services, from $100 to $150.

She said currently county emergency services are only reimbursed $100 if they deliver a patient to a hospital.

Under the new bill, even if a patient is delivered to an urgent care facility or a doctor’s office, the county would be reimbursed by the patient’s insurance.

Price said if a patient receives medical care at home from 911 services, paramedics, EMTs and other emergency agencies would still be eligible for the $150 reimbursement because “they are still delivering lifesaving care even if someone doesn’t have to be transported.”

The fight to restore highway user funds to the counties is an ongoing battle, said MACo Executive Director Mike Sanderson, but they moved a little bit closer.

During the economic recession of 2008, the state took money from the transportation fund and moved it to the general fund to balance the budget, Sanderson said.

A portion of that money was generated by highway user funds, the revenue collected from the gas tax and emissions testing fees, which is normally returned to the counties. Sanderson said that the money has never been returned to counties at pre-2008 levels.

He said MACo was finally able to convince the state legislature to “move the needle” and give a portion of the highway user funds back to the counties. He said that while Kent County will not be getting back the same amount it was before the recession, it will be getting back close to $500,000.

“It’s very admirable to get a piece of it back. When we lost it that was about a $2.5 million hit for Kent County,” said Commissioner Ron Fithian.

Price said that when things “fell apart in 2008-2009,” the counties understood the state needed the revenue from the counties’ portion of the highway user funds “but it was never meant to be permanent.”

