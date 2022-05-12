Couch reviews school budget with commissioners

CHESTERTOWN — Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch presented the school system’s fiscal year 2023 budget to the county commissioners on Tuesday.

She said the biggest increase is in health care and salaries.

KCPS has no control over health care costs, Couch said, as those are negotiated on behalf of the school system as part of the insurance collective bargaining pool KCPS is part of.

At the end of last year, the school system surveyed staff to see what they wanted the focus to be of the upcoming fiscal year, she said. The results from staff were to focus on salary increases.

According to the budget presentation, the FY 2023 school budget does not seek an increase in maintenance of effort from the county.

As far as capital projects go, Couch said supplies for a new roof at the high school started arriving this week. The cost of the roof replacement is being spread out over two fiscal years, with the first portion to be completed under the FY 2023 budget and the second under FY 2024.

The total cost is $7 million with the county covering $4 million.

“The roof is in poor condition, and it needs to be done. Every time it rains it is obvious what poor shape the roof is in,” Couch told the commissioners.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Frank Rhodes spoke out about the school system.

He said he has two children in the school system and volunteers every week as a mentor, and “in my opinion our school system needs a lot of help. I think the leadership at the top must change. I firmly believe that there is no accountability, that meetings are staffed by ‘yes’ people, and if people know more about the school system than the superintendent, then they are gone. I don’t think money is going to solve the problem right now.”

He added: “I want change, I hope we can impart change. ... We have children there. I’m not on the outside looking in. I am invested in our schools.”

Rhodes is seeking a seat on the Kent County Board of Education in the 2022 election.

Commission President Tom Mason said the commissioners have no say over who the Board of Education hires or fires.

“Unfortunately, the change can’t be made by us. We just fund the system,” he said.

Commissioner Bob Jacob said the “school system is a big economic driver (for the county) that hasn’t been working well for a while,” but the commissioners have no say over how it operates.

“We can’t hold our school system accountable for anything because that’s how it’s set up,” he said.