Barnesville to seek NatureWorks grant for playground equipment

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–A lengthy list of personnel, and a long list of projects all a part of a busy Cambridge School Board meeting Thursday night. During the meeting, and earlier, during the monthly Facebook live stream presentation, Superintendent Dan Coffman reviewed a long list of projects under way in the district. This includes artificial sports turf installation at McFarland Stadium, construction of a new transportation facility, HVAC upgrades to the district’s buildings, the ongoing roofing project, playground equipment installation at the Primary and Intermediate Schools, construction of outdoor pavillions for additional learning spaces at CMS and CHS, batting cages at Don Coss Field and renovation of the football locker rooms at McFarland Stadium.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO