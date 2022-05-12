Tyler Lions close out the spring with annual Blue and White game
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There’s a lot of excitement around the Tyler Lions football program, which is bringing some of its top playmakers back for the 2022 season.
On Wednesday, the Lions closed out their spring practice schedule with their Blue and White spring game, where the Blue Team finished with a 29-21 victory.
Head coach Ricklan Holmes loved how his guys competed, and now looks forward to the fall, when they open the season against Marshall on August 26th.
