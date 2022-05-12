ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Lions close out the spring with annual Blue and White game

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoV8l_0fbIcDZw00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There’s a lot of excitement around the Tyler Lions football program, which is bringing some of its top playmakers back for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, the Lions closed out their spring practice schedule with their Blue and White spring game, where the Blue Team finished with a 29-21 victory.

Head coach Ricklan Holmes loved how his guys competed, and now looks forward to the fall, when they open the season against Marshall on August 26th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler softball punches their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals

TYLER, TEXAS – The UT Tyler softball program claimed the 2022 NCAA Division II South Central Regional I Bracket Championship on Saturday afternoon with 3-1 and 9-2 victories over Lubbock Christian. The regional crown is the first for the program at the NCAA Division II level, and advances the Patriots to next week’s NCAA Division II Super […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TJC quarterback General Booty commits to OU

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — He was one of the top quarterbacks in junior college football last season, and after one year with the TJC Apaches, General Booty has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. The former Allen High School standout made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening. He may have only been in Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard softball’s Berlyn Grossman signs with UT Tyler

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots will be adding to their powerhouse program with an East Texan who knows how to win. On Thursday, Bullard outfielder Berlyn Grossman signed on to play with the Pats. She and the Lady Panthers are currently on their quest back to the state tournament, and those East […]
BULLARD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
Marshall, TX
Tyler, TX
Football
KETK / FOX51 News

60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo kicks off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Jacksonville Rodeo Association kicked off the 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo and this year came with some changes in the arena. Renovations at this arena this year include replacements of wooden seats with metal bleachers just in time for the rodeo. Rodeo officials say the renovations at the arena totaled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Our stadium bleachers are unsafe and beyond repair’: Elkhart ISD moves graduation location

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – Elkhart ISD will be moving their graduation ceremony from their football stadium after learning that their bleachers are unsafe and “beyond repair.” “I am so thankful that we made it through football season without an incident,” said Dr. Lamont Smith, Superintendent of Elkhart ISD. Smith said that it was recently brought […]
ELKHART, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Blue#White Spring#The Blue Team#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Lindale hosts Piney Woods Wine Festival

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas raised their glasses at the annual Piney Woods Wine Festival in Lindale at Picker’s Pavilion. “It’s a great day to come on out and sample some great East Texas Piney Woods wine and have some good food and music, said Perry Wilson, president of the organization. People of all […]
LINDALE, TX
Mix 93.1

‘No Mow May’ Is A Movement, But Will It Catch On In Tyler, Texas?

The 'No Mow May' trend is catching on and could soon be sweeping across the nation. I really enjoy springtime and summertime here in East Texas, but the one thing I don't particularly care for is when it comes time to mow the yard. I have such a big yard that it takes me nearly two hours to complete my yardwork, so this 'No Mow May' sounds enticing to me.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy