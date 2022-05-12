ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Alto baseball wins thrilling one-game playoff 8-7 over Timpson

By Garrett Sanders
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — We had a deep East Texas showdown that lived up to the hype Wednesday night in Nacogdoches, as the Alto Yellowjackets and the Timpson Bears squared off in a one-game 2nd round playoff.

The matchup went back and forth all seven innings, but the Mean Sting was able to prevail, beating the Bears 8-7.

Alto will now get ready to take on the winner of Shelbyville and Centerville in the Regional Quarterfinals.

UT Tyler softball punches their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals

TYLER, TEXAS – The UT Tyler softball program claimed the 2022 NCAA Division II South Central Regional I Bracket Championship on Saturday afternoon with 3-1 and 9-2 victories over Lubbock Christian.
TJC quarterback General Booty commits to OU

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — He was one of the top quarterbacks in junior college football last season, and after one year with the TJC Apaches, General Booty has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Bullard softball's Berlyn Grossman signs with UT Tyler

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots will be adding to their powerhouse program with an East Texan who knows how to win. On Thursday, Bullard outfielder Berlyn Grossman signed on to play with the Pats.
'Our stadium bleachers are unsafe and beyond repair': Elkhart ISD moves graduation location

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – Elkhart ISD will be moving their graduation ceremony from their football stadium after learning that their bleachers are unsafe and "beyond repair."
Chad Morris announces resignation from Texas high school

Chad Morris is reportedly moving on to another opportunity as he's stepped down from his Texas high school coaching post. Morris, the former Arkansas and SMU coach and Clemson offensive coordinator, announced the move through a press release from the school district.
LIST: How East Texas counties rank compared to Texas in health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps (CHR&R), East Texas has some of the lowest-ranked counties when it comes to health.
Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe's Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston.
2 with Tyler ISD win CTCU Best-in-Class Teacher Award Contest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler ISD teachers won an award after Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU) held the first-ever CTCU Best-in-Class Teacher Award contest for Teacher appreciation week in May.
City of Lindale hosts Piney Woods Wine Festival

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas raised their glasses at the annual Piney Woods Wine Festival in Lindale at Picker's Pavilion.
