Alto baseball wins thrilling one-game playoff 8-7 over Timpson

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — We had a deep East Texas showdown that lived up to the hype Wednesday night in Nacogdoches, as the Alto Yellowjackets and the Timpson Bears squared off in a one-game 2nd round playoff.

The matchup went back and forth all seven innings, but the Mean Sting was able to prevail, beating the Bears 8-7.

Alto will now get ready to take on the winner of Shelbyville and Centerville in the Regional Quarterfinals.

